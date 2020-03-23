The Stars Affect Your Sex Drive & These 4 Signs Are The Kinkiest

Scroll To See More Images

Given that most of the world is stuck in close quarters RN, it’s more than likely that people trapped inside with their partners will be engaging in some sexual activities over the next few weeks. And why not?! You have the time, and it’s a good way to ease some anxiety—plus, if you’re one of the most sexual zodiac signs, you’re destined to have a great time while doing so. Sex (with a partner or performed solo) is a great way to de-stress and feel good, and taking a moment to tune out the rest of the world is often necessary. If you’ve ever wondered why certain people are more sexual then others, it turns out one’s zodiac sign has something to do with it.

Obviously, different signs have different personality traits, and some signs in particular just give off that “Let’s have sex right now” vibe. You know the one! And depending on your sign, maybe you’re the person giving off these vibes—or, perhaps it’s your partner. Anyone who enjoys astrology knows that the best part about studying your sign is getting to know more about yourself, and if you’re one of the top four most sexual zodiac signs, this can really help you tap into and embrace your ~sexual energy~. Yes, you should be practicing social distancing right now, but if you’re at home with a partner, you might as well make the most of this alone time!

Curious to know if your sign tops the sexy-time list? Read on for the most sexual zodiac signs below.

Leo

As a Leo, you have a unique relationship with your body. You want to be held and touched, so naturally, you’re very into physical connections. No matter what you’re doing, whether it’s foreplay or the “Real Deal,” you love to make sure you and your partner are as close as physically possible, making you one of the best signs to sleep with. Props to you! Remember to communicate and show your partner exactly where to touch you, and you’re guaranteed to have the best time ever. Don’t forget to ask them what they like, too!

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are known for your attraction to drama, so it’s no surprise your sex life is intense—but in a good way! Scorpios crave affection and intimacy, which means you love to give your partner 100% and won’t give up until they are satisfied. You want both you and your SO to have the best time in bed, and you’re willing to do anything to achieve that goal. Toys? Why not! Roleplaying? All for it. If you ever find yourself in a rut, try spicing things up with something new and unexpected; your goal should be to make each time better than the last.

Aries

Aries are very assertive when it comes to pretty much everything, intercourse included. They love to get down to business, have their needs met, and have fun doing so without feeling guilty or self-conscious. If you’re an Aries, you are a foreplay expert, and you know exactly what your partner wants. Aries are the sign most likely to take charge during a sexual encounter and have the most fun while doing so. You are the one to initiate, which often impresses your partners. Try some different forms of foreplay to really accentuate your sign’s boldness and sexpert-level skills.

Cancer

Cancer—you are demanding, but in a hot way that your partner is totally into! You are very vocal during sex and always ask what your partner likes, while telling them exactly how you like it, too. You like to call all the shots, and you’re so good at it, your partner rarely minds. Although you have a tough exterior, you also love the after-sex hang just as much as the act itself; in fact, you’re just as into the emotional aspects as you are into the sexual ones. It’s okay to admit it! Cuddling is fun.