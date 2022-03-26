These Are The 4 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs & You’ve Been Warned

Scroll To See More Images

Allow us to preface our deep dive on the most powerful zodiac signs by stating the obvious: Each and every sign is dominant in its own unique way (and we all have powerful placements in our birth chart that extend beyond our sun sign). Need proof? Just look at psychic Pisces, rebel Aquarius and stubborn Taurus. All twelve signs possess characteristics that have the potential to influence people and really, the world.

But you know the individuals who are natural-born leaders, whose energy dominates a room and exudes major don’t-fuck-with-me vibes? They’re equally admirable and intimidating. You sorta want to be their best friend and you sorta want to hide from them under the covers. Not to be dramatic, but chances are their big three, aka their sun, ascendant or moon sign, is in one of the four below signs. These signs have a certain level of social influence and self-control that defines their powerful nature.

If your sign didn’t make the cut, we highly recommend you still read on. Trust us, an inside-scoop into the brains of the zodiacs’ most powerful will undoubtedly help you to better navigate your relationships with them and at times, even protect yourself.

Leo

The king of the jungle and…the zodiac! Represented by the lion, Leos are leaders with a strong sense of character and instinct. They are born between July 23 and August 22 and are ruled by the Sun. To know a Leo is to love them. Often perceived as the life of the party, due to their magnetizing charm and extroverted personalities, Leos know how to command a crowd and take center stage.

Perhaps the most Leo thing about a Leo is that it doesn’t even occur to them that someone else may be better equipped to lead, they just assume the role. They genuinely believe they know what is best (also read, they give loads of unsolicited advice). Like any good leader, they take care of their people, always advocating for the underdog and taking responsibility when necessary.

Scorpio

This list couldn’t exist without our beloved Scorpios. Strong, independent and observant are just a few words to describe those who are born between October 23 and November 21. No one has the power to hurt you like a Scorpio. Much like their name suggests, a Scorpio’s sting can be fatal—anyone else recovering from heartbreak by a Scorpio…years later? In a romantic sense, their power can feel exhilarating. It’s deep with a side of danger (and probably lots of kinks).

A piece of friendly advice, don’t get on the bad side of these peeps. Ruled by Pluto, the planet associated with darkness that orbits farthest from the Sun, Scorpios shadow side is strategic, vengeful, and quite persistent. They will get what they want, no matter how long it takes. Don’t waste your breath trying to convince them of something once their mind has been made up.

Aries

Born between March 21st and April 19th, Aries are the first sign of the zodiac and they need to be first in just about everything else, too. This fire sign is known for the ability to light up a room. They’re compassionate and driven—if they aren’t at the top, they aren’t satisfied. However, this often makes them feel insecure and act a bit recklessly in order to win (even if it’s not a competition).

That’s why it should come as no surprise that Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with war and you guessed it, power. While the inexhaustible energy levels of an Aries may tire out everyone else, we have to give it to them, they know how to fight for their beliefs. An Aries won’t give up, which is arguably their greatest strength and weakness.

Capricorn

If there ever was a sign that knows how to get down to business, it’s Capricorn. Born between December 22 and January 16, Capricorns are gifted with big dick energy and a CEO blood type. They can be ruthless, especially in the pursuit of their endeavors. Saturn represents responsibility, hard work and determination, and it’s the ruler of Capricorn (explains a lot, right?).

The self-control of a Capricorn is unmatched. It’s not uncommon for this practical and determined earth sign to become an authority figure. They effortlessly captivate a crowd, thanks to their special ability to see people as they truly are and to make them feel safe. Their inherent nature is to care and nurture, a key aspect of their powerful essence.