These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely to Get Pregnant in 2023

The new year is coming around the corner fast—and you are not alone in wondering what it will bring. This decade has been full of surprises so far (yes, that is an understatement) and astrology can be a lovely tool to peek through the unknown and catch a glimpse of what may lie ahead. For those contemplating starting a family, knowing the zodiac signs most likely to get pregnant in 2023 can provide some welcome guidance.

Are you wondering if this is the year to start observing your cycle to increase your chances of conception? Or maybe you’re peeking up at the stars contemplating an adoption process. Whatever your goal, taking a look at your birth chart (your unique roadmap of life laid out by the planets) will allow you to see your personal cycles. That way, you know if you’re headed for an upward climb or if it’s just smooth sailing to that finish line.

The fifth house of creativity (and creation) is the most linked to pregnancy and can tell you a lot about your journey. The fourth house of home, the sixth house of health, and the eighth house of intimacy can also lend a helping hand. When we analyze your birth chart against the movement of the planets in the current time (known as transits), we can notice factors that can affect fertility and family expansion. Just know, if your sun/rising sign isn’t listed below, that doesn’t mean you won’t get pregnant! You have the power to actualize your goals: Free will and astrology work hand in hand. Oh, and astrology is never a substitute for advice from a licensed medical professional. With that said, these three zodiac signs have the stars on their side in 2023.

Taurus

Embrace optimism and the unknown, my lovely bulls! Disruptor Uranus and Abundant Jupiter will be dancing with your Sun this year, asking you to change your beloved routine and look for the big picture, bringing joy and surprises along the way. These strong energies will flow right into your fifth house of creation, with your planetary ruler, lovely Venus, charging that house as well. You will need to be open to long-term change this year, thanks to Pluto crawling through your 10th house of public reputation and ambition. This can be difficult for the strong-willed Taurus. However, if having a baby is your goal, this could be a great time to allow the change, charge ahead, and take on that new challenge.

Scorpio

Water signs like Scorpios are considered the most naturally fertile of the zodiac, and it proves true for the passionate scorpion in 2023. From your seventh house of partnerships, Jovial Jupiter introduces good fortune and growth to your fifth house of creation. Your intimate relationships, whether traditional or not, could lead you to be “expecting.” Meanwhile, Selfless Neptune is hanging out in your fifth house, dissolving your ego and opening you to your nurturing, parental side. Creating a home where you feel in control and capable will be a natural part of your year as your planetary ruler, Pluto, will be moving into the fourth house of home, indicating some new transformations in your private life. If you’re ready to make that nest and give yourself to someone new, 2023 is calling your name.

Capricorn

Alright sea-goats, it’s time to free yourself and bring on the weird! Eccentric Uranus will be planting itself in your fifth house of creation and it will bring some unusual romance and/or surprises into your life. Nothing to fear, because our good friend Jupiter is right there granting you good luck and allowing you to be the most authentic version of yourself. If you’re in a committed relationship, you will both begin exploring new parts of each other and opening to new experiences. Capricorns are typically aligned with the status quo, but inviting that childlike part of you to play might offer just what you need to be the parent you envision. By acting honestly and in the present moment, you may find that it’s easier to swim down the river and achieve your goals, even if it wasn’t what you pictured. The planets will be boosting your fertility so get ready for a new adventure.