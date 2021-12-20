Dating Sucks—These Zodiac Signs are Most Likely to Get Ghosted in 2022

Scroll To See More Images

Ouch! If you’re dating in the 21st century, you are most certainly familiar with the concept of ghosting—and if you haven’t been victim to this obnoxious tactic, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. There are a few zodiac signs who are most likely to get ghosted in 2022—so keep reading to prepare yourself in case your new boo goes Danny Phantom on you.

Getting ghosted absolutely sucks. There are few relationship woes worse than spending your energy on someone you vibe with only to get left on read again and again…and again. One day you’re chatting about where you wanted to get coffee, the next— Poof! They’re gone. As for what you did wrong? Probably nothing.

If there’s anything I’ve learned from my time in the New-Age world (and through studying my own relationships and experiences), it’s that we have a finite amount of energy (both physically and emotionally) and when this energy is depleted, we become exhausted and angry. When someone we’re flirting with isn’t matching our energy, we’ve gotta let them go or risk emotional burn-out.

Sometimes, getting ghosted is inevitable, even when we think we’ve done everything “right” in a relationship. Some people just don’t know how to communicate appropriately, babe! Add that to the influence of the planets in 2022, and some of us are shit out of luck in the dating department in the coming year.

These zodiac signs are most likely to get ghosted in 2022—so don’t get too attached to your latest match!

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’re not the kind of person I’d want to ghost (It’s not a great idea to get on your bad side), but there’s something about 2022 for you that just isn’t conducive to lasting relationships. That’s a shame, because although you have a reputation for being non-committal, you actually make a great partner thanks to your persistence towards success—which includes making relationships work—and your unshakable faith in yourself and those you trust.

Gemini

Gah, 2022 just isn’t lined up the way you want it to be, is it, Gemini? You’re also on the list of zodiac signs most likely to be single, so the fact that you’re likely to get ghosted is an unfortunate addition. I’m pissed off on your behalf! Though you have a reputation for being flaky (I would actually consider you the sign most likely to ghost other people, but that’s another story), you’re also the best conversationalist in the zodiac and know how to have great discussions when you really want to. Save ’em for someone who won’t ghost!

Cancer

Okay, okay—it is going to be a good year for you, Cancer, I promise. You’re lined up to have one of the best years out of all the signs in the zodiac, in fact! However, that doesn’t prevent a few shitty things from happening. Some Cancers will be falling in love this year and living their best lives, but others are bound to get ghosted (Hopefully it’s not both for you!). You’re naturally such a dedicated person, so of course it hurts to see you get flaked on. However, you’re ultra-resilient, so rely on all the good that’s coming your way this year to help you move on, OK?