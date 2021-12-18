Put A Ring On It—These Zodiac Signs Are Getting Engaged In 2022

Scroll To See More Images

When you know, you know! Whether you’re the one on your knees or the one getting the ring, these three zodiac signs are most likely to get engaged in 2022. Let love abound!

While marriage isn’t everyone’s style (Looking at you, Gemini and Scorpio), for many of us, it’s an important step in our lives that involves linking ourselves romantically, spiritually and financially with the person who complements us best. Engagements are so exciting, no matter if it’s at sunset on the beach or at home on the couch.

Of course, the planets have a lot to do with what happens in our love lives—and engagement is no exception. Our natal Venus shows us how we treat others and ourselves when we’re infatuated, Mercury instructs the way we communicate (which is the key to any healthy relationship), Jupiter guides our luck (or lack thereof), and on and on!

But when it comes to any long-term decision, transiting Saturn is one of the most important planets to look to. Saturn will be particularly impactful for three particular zodiac signs in 2022, helping them lay the foundation for the next chapter of their lives.

Although 2022 will be a difficult year for some of us, it’s possible that these three signs will have something incredible to celebrate, no matter where life takes them and their partner. In sickness and health, right?

If you’ve found your person, put a ring on it: These three zodiac signs are most likely to get engaged in 2022. Cue the wedding bells!

Aquarius

Aquarius, although this year is chock-full of challenges for you, there’s a really good chance you’ll get engaged. Though I can’t promise your perfect spouse will pop out of nowhere if you’re currently single, there is absolutely an opportunity to take your current relationship to the next level, if it’s the right time for you two.

Embrace the sense of comfort and strength that comes from Saturn stabilizing your life choices. Choose to be vulnerable with your partner, Aquarius—a little bit of sweetness goes a long way with your sign.

Sagittarius

Even though you’re the wild child of the zodiac, Sagittarius, you’re totally likely to get engaged this year. There are some good vibes coming your way from Saturn, who will give you the strength you need to make the commitment (if it’s for your highest and greatest good).

Don’t think that your proposal has to be down-on-one-knee and traditional (Because, let’s be real: that’s just not you). It can be initiated by either partner, wherever and however best suits your relationship. SO happy for you, Sag!

Libra

Libra: frankly, this year is full of bullshit for you, but there IS a chance that you’ll either get proposed to or be the one proposing. While a few of the planets are aligned against you, you do get to experience some of Saturn’s guiding power since he’s trine (i.e in the same element as) your sign all year.

If you really feel like your person is the person for you, then 2022 might just let it happen. Remember that your engagement doesn’t have to be perfect and Instagrammable for your marriage to be a success. Expect some kinks, but get excited!