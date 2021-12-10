In 2022, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely to Fall in Love

Scroll To See More Images

Questions about love are the most popular for astrologers, card-readers, and psychics alike. Though I don’t claim to be an expert (I’m just infatuated with the stars, baby!) I can tell you which zodiac signs are most likely to fall in love in 2022—so stop swiping on your dating apps for a moment and read on.

As I usually like to reiterate, there’s almost always something “negative” happening in the stars, whether it’s an eclipse you forgot was coming, a rogue retrograde, or a generally-beneficent planet making a square angle to your chart. There are, however, periods when things just seem to go your way, especially when it comes to the dating scene. And for these three signs, 2022 looks like (mostly!) smooth sailing in the romance department.

Though it’s much easier to determine romantic potential when I’m working with individual people’s full astrological charts, I was able to glean some insight for the collective by looking at the year ahead. And it’s juicy! All of us can anticipate a rocky start with Venus retrograde in Capricorn until the end of January, which sets many of us up for repeats of old relationship patterns. However, a few of us will get to sail on the good graces of other planets, perhaps finding that One Person to make googly-eyes at forever.

If you’re looking for some love, 2022 might be your year. These three zodiac signs are the most likely to fall in love in 2022—so if you make the cut, put the love spells away and let the planets work their magic!

Pisces

Pisces, 2022 is all lined up to be an incredible year for you, with minimal cosmic bullshit to get in the way of you finding love. The ease that 2022 brings for you will also give you easy access to romantic opportunities. It also doesn’t hurt that love is in your nature—you have so many feelings, you just love to share them with other people.

The first half of the year holds the most potential for you—use this time to cultivate authentic relationships (platonic or otherwise) and see what blossoms. Be mindful around the end of the year when the astro weather gets a bit stickier; if you’re going to find someone you really connect with on a soul level, it will most likely be before October.

Cancer

Just like Pisces, sweet Cancer, you’re slated to have a great year. You’ll feel that life is moving a bit more smoothly than it did in 2020 or 2021—and thank goodness for that! Along with a general sense of ease comes the feeling that love is possible.

With the number of big planets in retrograde in 2021, you’ve likely felt held back by forces outside of your control. If you’ve felt stagnant in your relationships, like dating apps just aren’t doing it, be prepared for the energy to shift. Your soulmate may be just a few months away!

Taurus

Taurus, although you’re known as a hedonist and materialist, you’re actually one of the biggest romantics in the zodiac. This is because your ruling planet Venus dominates both material goods and love and sex. This year foresees minimal challenges in the romantic sphere, so the challenge for you is to get outside of your comfort zone—instead of hitting up your usual first date spot (which, let’s be honest, hasn’t been working) try something totally new to you, like a yoga class, metal show or poetry reading to stretch your opportunities for love.