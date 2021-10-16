Maybe Next Time You’ll Think Before Dating The Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat

Scroll To See More Images

Trust is the most essential component to the success of any relationship, particularly ones that are sexual and/or romantic in nature. When that trust is broken in any capacity, shit can hit the fan real quick—and hearts can get broken. While we should all want to give our partners the benefit of the doubt regardless of astrological sign, I can nearly guarantee that these three zodiac signs are the most likely to cheat.

This isn’t to say that everyone with these signs cheats. Don’t get paranoid! These three signs just tend—when disempowered or walking down the wrong path—to display untrustworthy behavior in general. It has to be noted that every zodiac sign has traits that make them unique.

Traits themselves are generally “neutral” in nature. And with each of these traits comes a positive and negative side. For example, Cancers are home-oriented. The positive side of this is that they take care of their personal space and those who dwell in it. The negative side is that they can easily become hoarders and hermits.

All three of these zodiac signs have redeeming qualities. When they’re feeling in-their-element and they have the support they need to succeed, these signs are innovative, driven and uplifting. That said, when they don’t make wise choices, they can fall into patterns of cheating.

If you’re the one getting cheated on, my heart goes out to you. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to cheat—be aware!

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’re the zodiac sign that’s most likely to cheat on people. You have some incredible qualities—your drive, charisma and career-oriented nature are unparalleled in the zodiac. However, you’re not the best at committed romantic relationships.

You’re the type of person who gets wronged in a relationship one time and vows never, ever to commit again. Identifying and healing past hurt is essential. Treat others like you’d want to be treated in a relationship: with tenderness, love and commitment.

Gemini

Gemini, you have a reputation for being untrustworthy…and it’s not totally unwarranted. Your sign is that of the twins, representing your dual nature. It’s easy for you to live a double life in both a really cool and really shady way—you’re the type that can blend easily with multiple social groups, but also the type that can secretly start two families.

Establish healthy relationship boundaries with your partner(s)—hey, ethical non-monogamy may be awesome for you—and use your magical powers for good, not evil.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it’s in your nature to be aloof and just plain weird. And there’s nothing wrong with that, so long as you have constructive outlets for your personality. However, sometimes you can be so emotionally distant that you just don’t care about what happens to other people.

You and Capricorn carry this weight similarly; however, you’re even more emotionally distant than Caps since you’re an air sign. Check in with reality on a regular basis to ensure you’re honoring your relationships. And practice close listening!