On the Prowl? These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely to be Single in 2022

Ahh, singlehood—it can be a blessing and a curse. Depending on what empowers you, this might be disheartening information or welcome news: these three zodiac signs are the most likely to be single in 2022.

Based on a number of factors (which absolutely include your astro placements), being single is either a sub-optimal state for you, or a welcome experience. Generally, people like Cancer and Taurus love to be in committed relationships, as they adore the sweetness of being in love and having a steady companion. Other signs, like Scorpio and Aquarius, would much prefer to be on their own, either to work on their goals or simply enjoy a bachelorette lifestyle.

When it comes to 2022, there are three signs in particular that are slated to be living the solo lifestyle. I make these assumptions because Venus and Mercury (who control passion and communication, respectively) are poised to move through three specific charts in uncomfortable ways, making the landscape less fruitful for relationships.

If you’re currently in a relationship and want to stay there, don’t freak. Just because I make these assumptions with the info I receive about the planets doesn’t mean you’re going to break up right as 2022 hits. You have autonomy! However, if you’re in a relationship and don’t want to be there, use the astro-weather to your advantage and make a peaceful break.

These three zodiac signs are the most likely to be single in 2022, so get ready to celebrate or commiserate accordingly.

Gemini

Gemini, you’re the zodiac sign most likely to be single and stay single in 2022. This year’s astrological weather isn’t particularly conducive for romantic relationships to flourish for you, especially at the very beginning of the year. If you were looking to fall in love, Gem, the prognosis is bleak—but if you’re hoping to stay solo, 2022 is a good year to do it!

You’re the sign of the twins, so lucky for you, it takes a lot to make you feel truly lonely. And thanks to your way with words, it’s hard for you not to make friends and build new relationships. This year, focus on nourishing those platonic relationships and establishing a support system that you feel really gets you.

Leo

Much like your multi-faceted air sign friend, 2022 is NOT your year for relationships, Leo. The stars spell out S-I-N-G-L-E in the night sky. With multiple retrogrades making uncomfortable angles to your natal Sun, 2022 will make romance a difficult undertaking.

If you’re the type of Leo who thrives on independence, I’m excited for you! But if you’re prone towards codependency, perhaps this is the year you untangle yourself from this pattern. Consider focusing on career-related endeavors or a spiritual practice that requires introspection.

Aries

It’s not you, Aries, it’s the stars…2022 is a rough one for you in general, my friend. You’re lined up to experience a number of headaches due to the way the planets are angled towards your Sun sign, and your love life is absolutely included in the mess.

While it’s likely you will still have an enriching year, don’t expect to find the perfect person for you just yet. 2022 may start off as an astrological shit storm, but with some patience (which is usually not your strong suit), your love prospects will strengthen towards the end of the year.