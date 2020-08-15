These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Be Rich

When it comes to making money moves, some of us just can’t keep it in the bank (I’m looking at you, Sagittarius). While certain people aren’t exactly money-savvy, plenty of us know a thing or two about the Benjamins, and astrology might explain why. Let’s talk about the zodiac signs that are most likely to become rich.

If you’ve read any of the newest “keys to wealth” books, you’ll know that to get rich, you need to embody three specific attributes. Number one, you should be smart. There are some zodiac signs (Not to name names, buuuuut…Pisces) who aren’t always the most focused on numbers and figures, while others (Aries!) are much better with balancing our checkbooks.

Number two, you need to be a hustler. You have to work your a$$ off to get that cash! Zodiac signs like Taurus prefer to luxuriate, even though they’d love to be showered in precious jewels and fine silks. Look to more motivated constellations (Hint hint: fire signs) to bring home the bacon and afford those price tags.

Finally, the third necessary attribute is to be charismatic. While it’s easy to get rich when you’ve got the brains and the energy, it’s easier to get even richer when you know how to network and put yourself out there. Take our Virgo friends, for instance: They’re great with numbers and have their noses to the grindstone, but when it comes to personality, they’re not the most social. Cool LinkedIn profile, though.

So, want to know if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to get rich? Read on to see if you’ll be making bank in the future.

Aries

Aries is the sign that’s most likely to get rich because they know how to bust their butt to get cash. You can catch an Aries at the head of the hottest new startup in Silicon Valley or running that super-successful blog that you love.

Aries is that one girl in college who studied constantly, worked 40 hours a week and led her extracurriculars. Good on you, girl! She’s probably making six figures now, thanks to the powerful energy she’s been gifted for being born under the sign of the ram.

Gemini

Geminis know how to get rich quick because they’re pros at networking. Their LinkedIn profile is meticulously curated and they’re almost hilariously good at getting connected to cool job interviews via people they’ve literally just met. How do they do it?

Geminis are air signs, meaning that one of their core characteristics is being deeply intellectual. Since the symbol of Gemini is the twins, they’re always able to adjust and put on a good face no matter who they’re talking to. You always know you can take a Gemini out and they’ll know exactly what to say to make someone looooove them (and, you know, invest in their latest project). Catch Gemini on Shark Tank schmoozing Mark Cuban for all he’s worth.

Libra

If you’ve ever seen someone work her way into the conversation at a boardroom meeting seemingly out of nowhere, only to end up basically running the show, they’re probably a Libra. Libra is one of the signs most likely to make it rich because they know how to work hard and smart.

When you’re saving money, applying for jobs or hustling on a sweet new side project, it’s essential to keep a low profile. Libra is great at this because they’re an intellectual air sign who knows how to balance the scales (the symbol of their sign) and hold their tongue. Their refusal to brag or count their eggs before they hatch helps them make it big in the long run.

Capricorn

Oh Capricorn, how we love and loathe you (Sorry, it’s the truth!). You have a reputation for being ruthless and cold, but sometimes, those qualities help one make it to the top. There are plenty of people that want to bring you down, Cap, but I’m not here to do that. I think you and your get-rich strategy are both wonderful.

You have such an easy time getting rich because you’re not afraid to tell people what to do. You need to be put in positions of power because you can run a team like a pro, and your honesty and work ethic make you an admirable leader—one who’s quick to get promoted to top-tier, high-paying roles. Just flash a sweet smile every now and again to remind people that you’re human.