The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way.

In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier). Some of us just don’t enjoy (or feel safe) projecting our personalities out into the world—and there’s nothing wrong with that!

While I believe that the simple introvert/extrovert categorization lacks nuance, it can be a helpful tool for self-inquiry. The famous psychoanalyst Carl Jung theorized that what differentiates introverts from extroverts is how people derive their energy. If you find that socializing and being seen by the world makes you feel more alive, you’re probably an extrovert. If you look within yourself for that kind of enlivening feeling, you’re likely an introvert!

What makes each of the zodiac signs below qualify as “introverted” varies—one of them tends to focus on spiritual pursuits in the deepest parts of themselves, another consistently wonders how they can make their own little world better, while the last one just prefers hanging out alone.

To the three most introverted zodiac signs: Whatever your stay-at-home style, we love it, respect it and honor it.

Pisces

Pisces are the most introverted sign in the zodiac. They’re so withdrawn because they’ve got one foot into the spirit world at all times—dreaming and wondering and hoping for the Age of Aquarius to dawn and world peace to reign. Pisces just aren’t concerned with socializing or being “seen” by the world. While it’s possible your Pisces friends might enjoy going out on the town, it’s more likely that they want to stay in, get cozy and enjoy quietude in the company of someone they love.

Virgo

Virgos have a reputation for having vast, intellectual inner landscapes—think Hermione Granger vibes. Because they place such an emphasis on orderliness, harmony and efficiency, Virgos like to keep to themselves. They’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac, but aren’t exactly the most social or outgoing. If you somehow convince your Virgo friend to throw a party with you, make sure to give them free reign over planning—it keeps them sane.

Taurus

Taurus is the wildcard sign on this list. The zodiac’s biggest hedonist can for sure be extroverted: They’re some of the best mixologists in the zodiac and always have reservations at the best restaurants on standby for their (numerous) Tinder dates. However, you’re likely to find Taurus keeping to themselves, too. Home is where they can do whatever they want on their own terms, including chowing down on their favorite snacks unbothered. You’re a weird one, Taurus. Never change.