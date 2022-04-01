These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Fashionable—May Their Credit Scores RIP

Scroll To See More Images

Are you the type of person who has a dressing room meltdown or who confidently struts in front of the mirror, putting on a fashion show for everyone else? Regardless of your shopping persona, your approach to style can be greatly influenced by your zodiac’s sun sign. In fact, three zodiac signs tend to be the most fashionable in the cosmos, and please don’t @ me until you’ve heard me out.

I know what you’re thinking: Seriously, only a select few are considered fashionable now? To be fair, each sign has a unique energy that has the potential to be reflected in their everyday style. For instance, Capricorns give off let’s-get-down-to-business vibes, so their look may be more straightforward and neutral. On the other hand, Cancers are known to be very sentimental and likely value clothes that tell a story (they cherish a good heirloom, like their grandfather’s old cap or their mom’s favorite ring). Meanwhile, Scorpios are drawn to rich colors and most definitely know how to create a sexy look.

We all have different values (hi, that’s why we’re unique)—and for some that means scoring the latest designer purse, while others love thrifting a unique pair of jeans, or creating an outfit perfectly mixed with different colors, patterns and textures. These aesthetically-driven individuals sure know how to make heads turn and jaws drop.

I’m not saying that all of the Zodiac signs aren’t capable of keeping up with the latest trends, but there are three placements in particular who are innately gifted with designing an outfit to be remembered for the ages. Peep them below, and let us know if you have a different take.

LEO

It’s no surprise that Leos adore being the center of attention, and what better way to steal the show than by wearing an extravagant fit? Let’s just say, individuals born between July 23 and August 22 are not afraid to wear statement pieces (read: funky makeup, sequins and bright colors—you get the picture).

Not convinced? Just look at fashion designers Coco Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. Models such as Cara Delvigene, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Winnie Harlow are also Leos… and just so happen to be the epitome of fashion. Whether Leos are running errands at Target or sipping champagne at a glamorous event, they always know how to dress to impress. Even if their over-the-top style attracts jealous eyes and judgmental glares, Leos don’t care. The more people watching them shine, the better.

LIBRA

Born between September 23 and October 22, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet that represents beauty and love. While I am not saying that Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow owe their fashion sense to their Libra sun placements, it can’t be a coincidence, right? Chic and tasteful, Libras look like they could be on the cover of a magazine every day. You’ll never catch a Libra leaving their house in raggedy flip-flops or wearing their old high school sweatshirt in public.

While it may take them a few tries to perfect their outfit, Libras have an eye for design and in the end, get their look just right. Libras are thoughtful and intentional when getting dressed in the morning, a reason why they receive so many compliments throughout their days. Not to mention, they know how to plan their outfits ahead (how do they always have the perfect transition pieces to meet up with friends after work???). Unlike Leos, they aren’t over the top, but rest assured, Libras effortlessly know how to captivate a crowd.

TAURUS

Because Taurus is also ruled by Venus, people born between April 20 and May 20 deeply appreciate all the good things in life. Venus supports Taurus with regard to money and love, aka the reason Taurus’ will invest in designer and quality clothes. Even if it’s beyond their means, Taurus’ love the finer things in life and can’t resist adding new items to their closet regularly.

Luxury is their middle name and these bulls are always keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Similar to other facets of their life, Taurus’ won’t settle. They love timeless pieces and are drawn to quality, rather than quantity. But, don’t be fooled—this Earth sign also values comfort. Their style can be described as practical, yet refined. As a fixed sign, a Taurus likes to be consistent, yes even in the way they present themselves. Unlike their trendy Leo and Libra friends, a Taurus knows fashion can be comfortable (they prefer it this way!) and aren’t afraid to rock a comfortable sweatsuit.