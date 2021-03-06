The 3 Most Emotional Zodiac Signs Are Always All Up In Their Feels

Scroll To See More Images

If you find yourself soaking up other people’s emotions like an energetic sponge—or you spend your free time tearing up at videos of cute dogs and surprise proposals—there may be a reason why you can’t hold all your feels inside. You’re more than just an empath, babe! You’re likely one of the most emotional zodiac signs.

One of the most frustrating parts about being an emotional sign is that you always want to fix everything (and everyone). Sound familiar? As emotional people, we often push aside our own needs to care for the needs of others. But if you do that for too long, you’ll end up burnt out and unable to take care of anyone at all! Learning to form energetic boundaries for yourself when you’re around frustrating people and large groups is essential—trust me, you’ll be grateful for them in the long run.

Having big emotions and being receptive to the feelings of others can definitely be an annoyance, especially when you’re forced to feel someone else’s bad attitude, since emotional people can often mistake other people’s feelings for their own. But these same emotions can also be a source of great wisdom and inspiration for art! Many of the world’s greatest poets, painters and authors are some of the most emotional zodiac signs listed below.

With practice, you can channel your intense emotions to be used for good. Sensitivity is a superpower; you just need to learn how to harness it. Understanding that the stars have something to say about the matter is a great first step.

Below, I’ve picked out the three most emotional signs in the zodiac. And no—it’s not just the water signs!

Cancer

Cancers are THE most emotional sign in the zodiac—and we’re a unique combination of sensitive and strong. As a late-June baby myself, I’m definitely biased, but it’s true! What’s cool about our brand of emotional intelligence is that we’re empathetic and understanding, but simultaneously powerful.

Even though Cancers are classic water signs (all feels, all the time) and get mistaken for big softies, we’re crabs, remember? And crabs have thick, strong shells that keep them protected, even in the roughest waves.

Pisces

Pisces, your emotions are everything to you. They’re how you get along in the world! Some people (like Virgos and Sags) put up defensive walls around themselves—they don’t want to let the world feel their emotions. You, on the other hand? You put your feelings waaaay out there and soak up all the emotions of the world around you, too, sometimes to your own detriment. Just make sure to protect your energy from people who don’t have your best intentions in mind.

Leo

Leo, you’re the underdog on this list. Fire signs get a bad rap for being impulsive and overbearing. Thought I won’t deny that, you’re also emotional as hell. With your fixed fiery nature, you tend to get yourself in trouble, but if channeled properly, your emotions can be used for the greater good. Team up with these two other signs and you’ll be a soul-shifting, world-changing dream team.