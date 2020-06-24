Ugh, Eye Roll—These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Cocky

Scroll To See More Images

While self-confidence is an awesome trait to have, some of us have more than enough (and then some). Do you ever wonder why some people thrive as social butterflies, while others do too much and end up total peacocks? Or why certain extroverts can be so, well, extra?! You can thank the Universe for that. Let’s talk about the five most cocky zodiac signs, shall we?

What’s interesting about the zodiac is that even if two signs are next to each other in the wheel of the sky, they might act like total opposites. For example, Cancer and Leo are both summer babies, but Cancer is the mom of the friend group, always eager to peace out early, while Leo is the one who pre-games the pregame and buys the whole bar shots on payday.

The same goes for Aries and Taurus. Even though these two signs are just days apart, Aries likes to be the one calling the shots (read: Big CEO Energy), while Taurus is fine being the chill one, so long as they can mix the drinks (and make them strong). Aries will take you to a 6:00 a.m. hot yoga sesh after a night out, while Taurus plans to sleep in and make you cinnamon rolls at noon.

I digress—my point is, one’s sign really does impact their personality, and while the five we discuss today are all unique in their own ways, they have one thing in common: At times, they can be way too confident. Cocky, some would say! These signs are loud, proud, and sometimes abrasive; if you’re on this list, consider taking it down a notch. It might work in your favor to lean more social butterfly than peacock, if you catch my drift!

Introverts beware—check out a breakdown of the five cockiest zodiac signs below, and learn which signs make great friends to help level them out.

Aries

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac—the one who starts it all off. You can find Aries leading a meeting, heading a hedge fund or starting their very own business. One thing’s for sure, you can bet big money that their LinkedIn profile reads “entrepreneur.” Aries is particularly good at being the initiator; if you need someone to boost morale, look no further than an Aries. They know how to rally a crowd and get ideas flowing.

What’s not-so-hot about this hot-headed fire sign is that they don’t always know how to carry things through to fruition. They’re great to have on your side when you need some inspiration, but they can get so cocky about successfully inspiring others that they don’t see through turning that inspo into action. Whether it’s in love or in the office, when they’re paired with a grounding earth sign like a Virgo to help wrangle their ego, an Aries is sure to succeed.

Taurus

Taurus is the sign that immediately follows Aries in the wheel of the zodiac. Think of Taurus as the sign that helps everyone else recover from Aries’ bright, fast-paced way of life. Taurus knows how to chill everyone out. Major surfer-dude energy here, folks—find Taurus at the back of the party on a couch just doing their thing.

Unfortunately, it’s this exact quality that makes Taurus so cocky—they know they’re chill, and they want you to know it, too. They relish the attention of being praised as The Laid-Back One, but the moment you harsh their mellow, Taurus will snap back and shut you out of their good-vibes-only club forever. Wisdom from a water sign like Pisces can help Taurus get a handle on their emotions and lighten up for real.

Leo

Just like Aries, Leo is a spicy fire sign who tends to fly just a little too close to the sun. Leos constantly demand to be the center of the attention, and they tend to give off major cocky vibes. No shade, but your favorite IG influencers almost definitely have some heavy Leo placements in their charts.

Beneath a Leo’s deep desire to look good, go out and have a good time, Leos are secretly insecure, and their attempts to project confidence are often what come off as cocky energy. They want to be seen, but they also want to be seen, ya feel? Check on your Leo friends, like, right now—they’re likely struggling with something but are too proud to say so. Having a cool and airy Libra around can help soothe a melancholy Leo and quell that desire for attention.

Cancer

Though Cancers are the caretakers of the zodiac, we often forget that they can also be some of the most talented artists and intuitive thinkers in the room. They love to hang out at poetry readings and go to bars with live music, snapping their fingers instead of clapping and trying to read your palms while you order another vodka cran.

While some Cancers are great at channeling their sensitive nature into constructive hobbies like reading tarot or writing horoscopes (who, me?), other Cancers get whiny when people around them don’t experience emotions as deeply as they do. Ugh! Nothing worse than someone who gets cocky about being ~too deep~. Cancers need a dose of reality every now and again, and having a Capricorn by their side can give them just that.

Aquarius

Aquarians love to appear mysterious and wise—even though they’re not water signs like Cancer, they still share some of the same intuitive capabilities. Aquarians are pretty far out (cue “Age of Aquarius” by The 5th Dimension) and don’t mind being a little otherworldly. They’re just fine camping out in the woods by themselves without needing anyone else’s opinions.

This aloofness, however, is what gets them in trouble sometimes and can make them appear cocky. They’re so into being perceived as different and unique that they forget how important it is to have friends by their side. Even if they want to be the introverted loner, it’s good for Aquarians to have a fire sign like Sagittarius around to keep things exciting.