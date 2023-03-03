These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by Saturn in Pisces the Most From 2023 to 2026

Scroll To See More Images

Of all the planets in astrology, Saturn is the most feared and revered. After all, this planet rules over boundaries, restrictions, discipline and of course, karma itself. This heavy-handed outer planet loves to exert pressure on our lives, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by Saturn in Pisces the most, you can expect the experience to feel like a form of spiritual bootcamp that will last until 2026. By the time it’s over, you’ll have matured in countless ways, because growing pains always lead to growth.

On March 7 at exactly 8:35 a.m. ET, Saturn will leave behind community-oriented, futuristic and fixed Aquarius and enter spiritual, open-hearted and and nostalgic Pisces. For the next three years, this stoic and distant planet will bring our awareness to the ways we’ve allowed our imaginations and our emotions to fool us. If you’ve ever found yourself wishing you could return to a simpler time, back to the way things were, this transit will remind you that viewing an imperfect past with rose-colored glasses will only obscure and muddy your vision of the future. Pisces is all about endings, forgiveness and moving on, as this is the last sign in the zodiac wheel and symbolic of a chapter reaching completion. When Saturn moves through this dreamy and transcendent zodiac sign, it calls on you to create a healthy distance from the past as you begin to embrace what the future holds.

If your sun sign or rising sign happens to fall under any of the mutable signs, here’s why you’ll feel the effects of Saturn in Pisces even more intensely:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Saturn in Pisces the Most

Gemini

Are you ready to take your career more seriously than ever? When Saturn enters Pisces, it will place pressure on your 10th house of career, acting as a mentor who uses tough love and discipline in order to encourage your excellence. If you’re not embarking down a career path that means something to you, Saturn will force you to start taking your goals more seriously and to let go of pipe dreams. If you haven’t been bringing your A-game and your efforts have begun to slip, Saturn will bring your attention to where and how you’ve been making mistakes. Although you may find your career—as well as your reputation—going through many ups and downs during this time, this transit will ultimately strengthen your career standing like never before. When your career knocks you down, get back up and refuse to accept defeat. Saturn will reward you for it.

Virgo

For the next three years, Saturn will erect boundaries and demand seriousness from your relationships. Pisces is your seventh house of partnerships, allies, enemies and spouses, which means harsh and challenging Saturn will reveal any weak links in your unions with the people in your life. Saturn is a planet that rewards longevity and commitment, which could mean you’re ready to get married or take the next step in your relationship with friend or lover. However, because Saturn is a planet that does not tolerate immaturity and bad behavior, this planet will show you the ways in which your relationship dynamics may or may not be healthy. It could also make it harder to date, because Saturn will purposefully prevent you from wasting your time on meaningless flings and situationships. Luckily, by the time it’s over, you’ll understand exactly what you need from a relationship and how to make yours even stronger.

Sagittarius

When Saturn enters Pisces, it will hasten the process of karma and the process may feel confronting. For the next three years, Saturn will sift through the skeletons in your closet as it moves through your fourth house of home, family, roots and relatives. Deep and intense truths related to your family and home dynamic may arise, forcing you to heal these rifts and set boundaries that allow you to have a healthier relationship with your kin. If you’ve been uncomfortable in your home environment, this transit will also encourage you to leave your substandard living situation and work on forging something even stronger. And if your home and family are already in pretty decent shape, this transit will remind you to commit to your personal life even more deeply. Although money and career success are important, none of it matters without home, family and of course, honor.

Pisces

No one will feel the effects of Saturn in Pisces as intensely as you. As Saturn spends the next three years laying down the hammer in your first house of identity and the “self,” you may feel as though a lot of pressure is being placed on your shoulders. In fact, this could even feel like a mini Saturn return in and of itself! Although many things in your life may be ending, even better things are on the verge of beginning. When Saturn crosses your ascendant, it can make you feel hard on yourself and extra critical of yourself, but that’s only because you’re suddenly beginning to expect so much more from yourself. You’re no longer making excuses and lowering your standards, because Saturn is forcing you to see all that you’re capable of. And unless you start taking things a bit more seriously, you may be settling for less than you deserve. Double up on the self-love and be kind to yourself, because Saturn’s energy might not be easy, but the reward Saturn brings you is a much deeper form of confidence and self-acceptance. I’m so excited for you, Pisces. ♡

