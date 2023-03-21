These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by Pluto in Aquarius the Most From 2023 to 2043

Scroll To See More Images

Pluto’s power has regularly been diminished and denied, but astrology is here to shift that narrative. Despite being demoted from planet to “dwarf” planet, the intensity of its influence has nothing to do with its size. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Pluto in Aquarius the most, the get ready for one of the most life-changing astrological transits you’ll ever go through.

Pluto may be considered Lord of the Underworld, but you should never judge a book by its cover. Despite being the planet of death and rebirth, Pluto’s impact is largely neutral rather than inherently positive or negative. Pluto is simply a planet that alchemizes one thing and transforms it into another. Death and rebirth can mean many things, such as give and take, starting and stopping as well as ending and beginning. Just when you think you know all there is to know, Pluto shines a light on all the secrets lingering in the shadows, lifting up the rock and showing you all the pests skulking underneath. You can’t deny the truth once Pluto makes sure it’s staring right at you.

Pluto is a generational planet that shapes the larger trends of humanity. For example, millennials were born while Pluto was in Scorpio and Generation Z is associated with being born during Pluto in Sagittarius. And when Pluto enters Aquarius, it will inspire game-changing innovations and encourage us to redirect our society toward more community-oriented ideals. Because this is the first time Pluto has entered a new zodiac sign since 2008, this shift will also coincide with revolutionary surges that propel us toward the future. And will this future look better or worse than what we have now? Well, that decision is entirely up to you.

Because Pluto is such a slow-moving outer planet, it only covers one to three degrees per year. And after Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23 at exactly 8:13 a.m. ET, it will only amount to a taste of a transit that will gradually take shape over the next 20 years. Pluto will station retrograde on May 1, where it will retrograde back into Capricorn on June 11. Pluto will re-enter Aquarius once again on January 20, 2024, before once again retrograding back into Capricorn on September 1, 2024 and eventually return back to Aquarius again on November 19, 2024. Pluto in Aquarius will wrap up its transit two decades from now, entering Pisces in 2043.

If you’re feeling afraid of what’s to come, remember: these changes will unfold over 20 years, giving us plenty of time to adjust to them. And if your sun sign or rising sign happens to fall under any of the fixed signs, here’s why Pluto in Aquarius could completely transform your life:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Pluto in Aquarius the Most

Taurus

If you’re a Taurus or a Taurus rising, Pluto in Aquarius will shake up your career and your overall reputation. As Pluto spends the next 20 years shining a revealing light on your 10th house of public standing, you may find yourself giving up on certain career paths and pipe dreams that haven’t been shaping up as you hoped they would. As this transit begins, you may experience certain failures or let go of certain standards you’ve set for yourself. After all, Pluto destroys before it creates, and in order for Pluto to put you in the best possible position to achieve greatness, you may have to let go of all that you once knew. And although this sounds terrifying, this is also incredibly special, Taurus. Not many of us will get to experience Pluto crossing their midheaven, which can lead to money, power and glory if you’re willing to embrace an entirely different brand and career structure. Remember: Pluto literally means “wealth” in Greek. By the time this transit is over, you’ll get to see all the ways in which Pluto has been setting you up for fame and excellence.

Leo

Your relationships are being put under a microscope as Pluto in Aquarius begins. Over the course of the next 20 years, Pluto will force you to reckon with the skeletons in your closet, especially if they’ve been preventing you from truly cultivating a strong and healthy partnership. If you’re a Leo or Leo rising, Pluto in Aquarius could lead to major ups and downs in your love life, social life and your one-on-one relationships, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’re ready for people to reveal their true selves to you. During this transit, your true friends and allies will reveal themselves just as much as your haters and secret enemies will. And by the time Pluto in Aquarius comes to an end in the year 2043, you may feel way more confident about your relationships, knowing that you’ve spent the last two decades nurturing the ones that matter all while separating yourself and learning from the ones that did not. And by the way, this transit could also introduce you to some wealthy and well-connected partners, lovers and friends!

Scorpio

Get ready for a major change, because Pluto in Aquarius is here to shine a light on the dustiest corners of your personal life. If you’re a Scorpio or a Scorpio rising, this transit will force you to deal with some of the family drama and conflicts associated with your emotional roots. Pluto is a planet that transforms, but in order for this transit to help you create a family dynamic and a home environment that supports your highest growth, you may have to spend the next 20 years divesting yourself from some of the bad habits you’ve picked up from family and healing from the trauma you experienced in early childhood. This sounds very heavy, and in many ways, it is, but the pay off is worth your while. You’re ready to feel at home on your own terms, Scorpio. You don’t need your relatives to be getting along or for your personal life to make sense in order for you to feel at home. Allow Pluto in Aquarius to completely transform your perspective of “home”, because it is truly where the heart is. You may also be inheriting money from relatives during this transit, so don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly included in your aunt’s will.

Aquarius

Get ready to become a brand new version of yourself, Aquarius. By the time Pluto in Aquarius is over, you may feel like a completely different person. In fact, you might even be unrecognizable. If you’re an Aquarius or Aquarius rising, you’re about to experience something that many of us will never go through during our lifetime—Pluto crossing your ascendant. For the next 20 years, Pluto will completely transform your first house of the self, and by the time it’s over, you’ll feel stronger, more powerful and more prepared to show the world who you *really* are. However, in order for you to undergo this metamorphosis, you may need to spend time mourning the person you thought you were and letting go of the life you thought you would have. This will be a process and it certainly won’t happen overnight, but the change is just as exciting and validating as it is daunting. Your whole personality is about to become a trend, Aquarius, and hopefully those copy-cats know it was you who tried it first. If anyone is gonna be leading the world into this next era of history, it’s you, Aquarius. We’re all ready to follow your lead.

