These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse of November the Most

We’re currently in the throes of eclipse season, which is one reason there’s been no shortage of drama. If you’re feeling the cosmic whiplash already, then you might be one of the zodiac signs affected by the blood moon lunar eclipse of November 2022 the most. After all, it means you’re sitting right in the eye of the storm!

Alright, real talk—there’s no reason to be afraid of an eclipse, so don’t allow the experience to fill you with dread. In astrology, eclipses open a karmic doorway for a period of 28-days, and during this time, anything—and I mean anything—can happen. After all, an eclipse can only occur when a full moon or a new moon takes place in either of the zodiac signs situated on the North Node and the South Node. While the North Node signifies your future and your ultimate destiny, the South Node represents the energetic baggage of your past. And if your zodiac sign happens to be affected by an eclipse, it could evoke a sharp and unexpected turning point in your life. If you’re already feeling the weight of change, don’t worry—the universe knows what it’s doing.

Sometimes, the changes that take place during eclipse season can be massive and completely life-altering. Other times, the shift can be more subtle and internal, but also keenly felt. Regardless, this upcoming total lunar eclipse will shake up your reality one way or another.

Taking place on November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, this lunar eclipse will rise at 16 degrees Taurus. This blood moon takes place just two weeks after the partial solar eclipse in Scorpio, which means they are directly tied together. In fact, look back on where you were and what you were doing six months ago, when the last series of eclipses took place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. It could shine a revealing light on what’s happening in your life now.

While the prior solar eclipse formed a connection with the karmic South Node, this upcoming lunar eclipse will form an alliance with the North Node of Destiny. That means this blood moon will likely feel more motivating and empowering! It will also inevitably pull you in a direction you were always fated to take. However, because this lunar eclipse will also form a conjunction with unpredictable and rebellious Uranus, it could stir up something *completely* unexpected. Make no mistake—this lunar eclipse could ignite an entire revolution.

If your sun sign, moon sign or—most importantly—your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs (especially if it happens to be between 11 and 21 degrees), the upcoming total lunar eclipse/blood moon in Taurus could lead to a spiritual glow-up. Here’s why:

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Lunar Eclipse The Most

Taurus

You’re sitting right at the center of this lunar eclipse, Taurus. That means the spotlight is on you! Even if you’re not in the mood for all the attention this is bringing you, you have to admit that your spark is lighting quite a fire. This eclipse is bringing you to the brink of change as it pushes you out of your comfort zone and forces you to start making waves. You might do something completely unpredictable (or experience something totally expected). When an eclipse takes place in your zodiac sign, it always means you’re reaching a personal milestone. However, reaching the end of one chapter also means that you’re starting the next. Give yourself time to gather your bearings during this next leg of your life journey!

Leo

Have you been feeling antsy in your career lately? Are you outgrowing your current position and feeling ready for something new? Because this lunar eclipse takes place in your 10th house of career, it could lead to you trying something completely different at work. You may put out a press release that shocks all your followers and fans! You may even surprise the world by changing career paths, accepting a promotion or leaving a job that no one was expecting you to part ways with. No matter what happens, it will open the door to so many more opportunities in the future. The universe is simply bringing you closer to the type of career you were always meant for.

Scorpio

Is there a person in your life that has been on your mind a lot lately? This person could be your significant other, your best friend, your business partner or even your arch nemesis. No matter who it is, this eclipse is encouraging you to evolve in your relationship with this person. If the situation is less than ideal, you may be ready to part ways someone due to the toxic dynamic you share. If the situation is going well, you may feel ready to further commit to this person. However, the energy of this eclipse might not be as cut and dry. Instead of a major relationship change, you may find that your perspective of relationships is shifting altogether. What can you do to improve the level of harmony that you share with others? What can you do to invite healthier and more mutually beneficial relationships in the future?

Aquarius

This upcoming blood-moon-lunar-eclipse is striking close to home, Aquarius. Taking place in your fourth house of home and family, this eclipse my encourage you to move to a new place, set boundaries with relatives and nurture your relationship with your roots. Home is not always a place, but a state of mind. And throughout your life, the people, places and things that make you feel at home are likely to change. What is this eclipse showing you about what you need in order to feel like you belong? Are you currently getting the emotional and physical security from your home environment? This eclipse will encourage you to improve your relationship with home in whatever way, shape or form that makes sense for you.

