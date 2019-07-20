Which iconic Met Gala look you are, based on your zodiac sign:

Scroll To See More Images

The Met Gala—more formally known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala—is a chance for celebrities and fashion-minded individuals to wear extravagance and show their appreciation for the dynamic world of fashion. Basically, it is an annual fundraiser and party thrown by the Costume Institute. (Turns out, the fashion department is the only department at the Met that has to provide its own funding.) And don’t lie—some part of you has always wonders which iconic Met Gala look you’d be, based on your zodiac sign, right? (Let she who’s never considered it cast the first stone.)

When I really think about it—the Met Gala is an exercise in creativity and self-expression. I mean, you can make that argument for costuming or cosplay in general. Rightrightright, but what’s the astrological significance?

Well, I’d say to consider the theme of camp, this year’s Met Gala them of choice—it’s recognizing that our astrological signs don’t have to be held with the reverence of a 10,000-years-old sacred text. We can use knowledge about ourselves in a playful way that serves self-expression and provides us selfies that we can only hope our grandchildren post. “Look at how hot my grandmother is.” Yes. That is what I want.

Over the years, the Met Gala has transformed into a piece of moving, breathing art. Looking at this past year—and at previous years—paints a picture of more than just pretty dresses. Look at the progress and diversity. Fashion moves with us, y’all. Above all, seeing how personalities have manifested themselves is lit. And, being me, I noticed that quite a few of the looks really have represented the zodiac. Elements of air, earth, wind and fire have been obvious—not only in color choice and silhouette, but also in the wearer’s energy.

Like food and lifestyle choice, the way we wear clothing can be as powerful as the garments themselves. So what would your zodiac sign wear to represent themselves on the red (or this year—pink!) carpet?

Which iconic Met Gala look you are, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries – Beyonce, 2011

Not surprisingly, Bey wore this Pucci gown as easily as it were her go-to T-shirt. From the mermaid skirt to the gold detailing all along the front—this look is Pure Royalty. This dress showcases Aries’ boastful and passionate nature. I mean, that chest cut-out? The lace detailing underneath? Bey looks born to lead, and take the reins. Fire signs, man. They crackle!

Taurus – Ashley Olsen, 2013

Taurus is a complex sign, balancing gentleness and ferocity with impressive ease. Ashley’s incredible gown is meticulously tailored underneath, with a more modest mesh covering that speaks to that good-good Taurus balance. Taurus is ruled by Venus, a planet associated with love, relationships and passion. This is starkly apparent in the bold orange of the dress, as well as the sunburst sequined flowers.

Gemini – Ezra Miller, 2019

This one was a complete gimme. Ezra Miller’s eye makeup was captivating at the Met Gala, and pays homage to Gemini’s multifaceted personality. From the juxtaposition of his pinstripe suit to the white nails and crystal corset—Ezra leads by example in showing fans that he doesn’t feel the need to stick to rigid social norms of fashion. This look is fun-loving and dramatic, something sure to start rousing conversation.

Cancer – Doutzen Kroes, 2010

Cancer is known for its kind and romantic nature, and this look has ‘water sign’ written alllllll over it. Doutzen Kroes was stunning in Zac Posen’s Cinderella-esque gown, evoking a sense of depth that one wouldn’t expect with such a girly, pastel frock. Coupled with her Doutzen’s classic makeup, this look makes her look LIKE AN ACTUAL PRINCESS. The curves of the dress asks for our attention and contemplation—and underscore a grace that only Doutzen Kroes could pull off without looking like a historical cupcake.

Leo – Scarlett Johansson, 2004

Dignified and regal, it’s hard to peel your eyes away from Scarlett Johansson regularly—but especially in this cheerful yellow gown. Leo is known for their love of the spotlight—and truly, no one does natural dramatic flair and creativity like Scarlett. Even this nonchalant pose manages to demand attention from the audience, and screams self-confidence.

Virgo – Alexa Chung, 2015

Alexa Chung channeled her inner-Virgo in this Erdem dress with flowered brocade. This look is practical, but with careful details such as the simple shoes and hair. This look utilizes texture to make a statement, not rely on gimmicks or flashiness to bring attention to herself. This look is understated and elegant—not unlike Alexa herself.

Libra – Florence Welch, 2016

Libra is known to be articulate, charming and refined, and Florence hits all three points with precision in this gorgeous Gucci dress. Florence’s poise absolutely oozes fashionable extravagance, from the gossamer bell sleeves to long skirt adorned with flowers. And that pearl detail on the neckline—oof.

Scorpio – Sienna Miller, 2015

Scorpio is power personified. They aren’t afraid of passion or intensity. Sienna Miller is not here to play around you guys—OK? This amazing suit by Thankoon can only be defined as forceful and evocative. From Sienna’s sharp gaze to the high silhouette of the pants, this look is a statement. It invites us to be being willing to take risks in fashion.

Sagittarius – Lupita Nyongo, 2014

Sagittarius is a highly intelligent and humorous sign that brings energy and expansion into everything that they do—and Lupita’s custom Prada gown and accessories are so vibrant, that even the picture of the real thing looks three-dimensional. Coupled with the feathered skirt and headband, this look brings texture and intrigue. The eye doesn’t even know where to go—it wants it all!

Capricorn – Emma Watson, 2016

Ambition, business and hard work are as synonymous with Emma Watson as they are with Capricorn. Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Emma looks reserved and disciplined, while simultaneously radiating with power. This look is conservative, and while some might go as far to call it ‘cold’, this look has depth and details.

Aquarius – Kim Kardashian, 2019

A little on-the-nose, sure, but Kim’s wet-look silicone dress is about as inventive and original as it gets, making it a perfect fit for Aquarius. This eleventh sign of the zodiac is known to be entertaining, progressive and at times—impractical. This dress required special training in order for Kim to learn how to sit and breathe properly. Like water signs, this outfit feels more dreamy than realistic—right down to Kim’s insane curves.

Pisces – Daphne Guinness, 2011

Daphne Guinness stunned in this feathered number by Alexander McQueen in 2011. Of all the Met Gala looks, I found this to be one of the more modest pieces. The feathers came off as ethereal and otherworldly, invoking a Pisces vibe. This idealistic look suited Daphne perfectly, and the shoes and headpiece added imagination to this artistic look.