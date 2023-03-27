The Lady Gaga Song That Captures Each Zodiac Sign the Most

Scroll To See More Images

Paws up! Aries legend and pop queen of our hearts, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta—the one and only—is celebrating another trip around the sun on March 28, which is why we’re telling you all about the Lady Gaga song that resembles your zodiac sign.

In addition to being our favorite bad girl from Mars, Gaga’s multifaceted genius and sheer talent continues to prove that she is one of the greatest artists of our time. To think it all started when she taught herself how to play the piano by ear at four years old, as her passion for the arts eventually led to winning 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, among others.

Born with both the sun and Venus in the audacious sign of Aries, it’s no wonder the A Star is Born actress never ceases to make a bold statement. “I’m beautiful in my way ’cause God makes no mistakes.” On top of embodying the fierce passion and unapologetic vivaciousness of her cardinal fire element, Gaga’s sun—ruler of your soul power & physical presence—and Venus—planet of values & artistic expression—occupy her socially conscious 11th house of collective contribution, individual freedom and future visions. Everything from her iconic fashion statements at every red carpet event to her Born This Way non-profit foundation (to name a few) represents the leadership and devotion of her humanitarian heart.

Alright, little monsters, read on for the Lady Gaga song you are, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign below:

The Lady Gaga Song That Matches Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: Marry The Night

“I’m gonna marry the night, I won’t give up on my life, I’m a warrior queen, live passionately tonight.” A dance synth-pop gem from her third album Born This Way, everything from its empowering lyrics to Gaga’s bedazzlers and fishnet gloves has your name on it, Aries. You are the zodiac’s favorite hype friend, because you always bring the fire, similar to the way she sings, “I’m a soldier to my own emptiness; I am a winner.” Did I mention you look fabulous in leather?

Taurus: Artpop

“Come to me, in all your glamour and cruelty.” Being ruled by the goddess of love gives you the upper-hand in the realm of art, beauty and seduction, and the title track of Gaga’s third studio album portrays your celestial essence perfectly. “Just do that thing that you do, and I’ll undress you.” You’re also notorious for taking your sweet time, but it’s all for the sake of basking in your sensual delights. “Give it time, sometimes the simplest move is right.”

Gemini: Telephone

“Call all you want, but there’s no one home and you’re not gonna reach my telephone.” The only thing better than having twins for a soul is having a Mercury-ruled queen, Beyoncé, featured on your Lady Gaga song. This 2009 banger also graced us with stunning visuals of Bey and Gaga plotting and scheming which, of course, go hand in hand with your mercurial mischief. P.S. It won Best Collaboration at the 2010 VMAs, because how could it not?

Cancer: Hold My Hand

“Hold my hand, everything will be okay.” They don’t call you the mother of the zodiac for nothing, you know. And though the 2023 Oscar-nominated single was specifically written for Top Gun: Maverick, Gaga admitted to it being deeply personal while performing at this year’s Academy Awards. “We all need each other; we need a lot of love to walk through this life.” Being ruled by the moon validates your emotional depth and undying empathy, but you need to be your own hero sometimes, too.

Leo: Applause

You have to admit, lyrics such as “I live for the way that you cheer and scream for me,” very much resonate with your sun-ruled persona, considering those born with Leo prominently placed in their chart are more than often artists, and performers. The 2013 lead single of her third studio album Artpop is everything. From the actual title to the high-energy chorus bringing rise to your sunny persona and regal disposition, you know you’re singing along to the words “I live for the applause, applause, applause.”

Virgo: Bloody Mary

Perhaps it’s a combination of the “virgin” archetype, and your innate righteousness, but Gaga’s modern portrayal of Mary Magdalene’s story is equally as artistic as it is thought-provoking. And though you may recognize this dance-pop number from the iconic soundtrack of Netflix’s Wednesday, it’s originally from Lady Gaga’s third studio album Born This Way. “Love is just a history that they may prove, and when you’re gone, I’ll tell them my religion’s you.”

Libra: Electric Chapel

“You want me bad, I think you’re cool, but I’m not sure, doo doo doo.” This is another electro-rock gem from the Born This Way album, but whether you look at it in terms of your Venusian charms or your relationship-driven nature, you embody the overall come-hitherness of this glam-metal tune. “If you wanna steal my heart away, meet me, meet me baby in a safe place, come on meet me, in electric chapel.” You’re also incredibly hard to resist, so there you have it.

Scorpio: Teeth

“Don’t be scared, I’ve done this before, show me your teeth.” Gaga was born with Scorpio prominently placed in her chart, as it is her moon, Pluto and South Node sign. That said, the raw audacity of this song goes hand in hand with your Plutonian passions, especially the way she sings about wanting to see her lover’s “teeth,” as in their carnal aggression. “Take a bite of my bad girl meat.” There’s a subtle dominance in the way she purposely taunts the one she desires, but all in hopes of being able to indulge in the fantasy of submission.

Sagittarius: Gypsy

“I just packed my baggage and said goodbye to family and friends, and took the road to nowhere on my own.” You’re an eternal wanderer, and this undying wanderlust is all thanks to your planetary ruler, Jupiter. Traveling for the mere thrill of every experience, you epitomize the meaning of carpe diem. “Pack your bags and we can chase the sunset, bust the rear view and fire up the jets.” Your desire for freedom and adventure can also be intimidating to some, but this could never get in the way of you manifesting “the one.”

Capricorn: Donatella

“I wanna dress you up in silk taffeta.” The only thing more glamorous than couture is befriending a fashion legend like Donatella Versace, and singing about it in front of the entire world. When something like that happens, you know you’ve made it to the bigtime. “Mi-mi-bella, I’m a rich bitch, I’m the upper class.” Being ambitious doesn’t mean you’re pretentious, but the lyrics depict what many would consider as the “ultimate” lifestyle. You’re the boss of the zodiac, so you already know what it feels like at the top of the mountain.

Aquarius: Plastic Doll

“P-plastic, technologic.” You take pride in your eccentricities and unconventional ways, and it’s all thanks to your Sci-Fi-loving planetary ruler, Uranus. “I’m state of art, I’m microchipped.” Part of her sixth studio album, Chromatica, this pop-disco number is about the “exclusivity” and alienating feeling that comes with being a superstar, which is why Gaga repeatedly sings, “Am I your type?” Your zodiac archetype can resonate with those feelings of isolation, whether for better or for worse, but you were never meant to fall in line.

Pisces: Alice

“My name isn’t Alice, but I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland.” Your otherworldliness and desire for escapism comes with the turf when you’re governed by elusive Neptune, and this Chromatica dance track beautifully depicts Gaga’s eternal longing for a fantasy-filled world she dreams about, and imagines regularly. (She was also born with Mercury and Jupiter in Pisces.) “Maestro, play me your symphony, I will listen to anything.” This alternate universe feels like a safe place for her when she’s not feeling her best, which is why she says, “Take me home to wonderland.”