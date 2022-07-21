What Each Zodiac Sign Is Like In Bed (Because Being Horny Is One Thing They All Have In Common)

Scroll To See More Images

Sex may be a taboo topic, but it’s hardwired into our brains. Like it or not, almost everyone is thinking about sex right at this very moment, because it’s not only our evolutionary instinct, but our desire to connect! If you’re wondering what each zodiac sign is like in bed (and you don’t have time to sleep with all 12 of them), I’ve got you covered.

Even though sex is often an NSFW subject, it’s something everyone has in common. Even the most shy and quiet person has their own kinks between the sheets! There are certain things you probably find more attractive than others and certain things that turn you off immediately. You probably have your own fantasies that you immerse yourself in late at night and you have your own sexual abilities that rock your partner into an orgasmic frenzy. And because everyone has something that’s beautiful and unique about them, they deserve to be desired for exactly who they are (no more, no less). It’s time to honor your desire to enjoy your body and be pleasured, because each zodiac sign imbues each sexual experience with their own carnal trademarks.

Whether you’re a femme-fatale Scorpio who simply oozes sex or you’re a pristine and refined Capricorn with a dirty secret, your sexual traits say so much about the energy you put out into the world. And because truly mind-blowing sex is one of the most amazing things about being alive, here’s what your zodiac sign is like in bed:

What Each Zodiac Sign Is Like In Bed

Aries

Best Matches: Libra, Leo & Sagittarius

When it comes to sex, you’re straight to the point and *very* goal-oriented! There’s a very raw and rugged about the way you are in bed, which makes sense, as your ruling planet is Mars, god of war. Your carnal appetite is voracious and you’re always in the mood for a good romp. You don’t need to be wooed with fancy dinners, sweet talk or sexy lingerie, because your radar for sexual chemistry is always instantaneous. You’re probably the type of person who enjoys being thrown around a bit, because rough and tumble sex helps you let out some of that aggression! Plus, your competitive nature makes you someone who can’t get enough of the chase. The quickest way to turn on an Aries is to tell them they’re the sexiest person you’ve every seen and mean it.

Taurus

Best Matches: Scorpio, Virgo & Capricorn

You’re an incredibly sensual and dedicated sexual partner, Taurus. Because you’re associated with the five senses—sight, sound, taste, touch and smell—you’re someone who wants to be fully immersed in the experience. In your mind, patience is the name of the game, which is one reason why foreplay is essential for you. You’re always turned on by massages, essential oils, candles, music, and of course, gifts! Your need for luxury permeates your presence between the sheets (which are probably made of Egyptian cotton, btw). And because you’re ruled by Venus—planet of beauty—you’re someone who aims to make the experience as aesthetically pleasing as possible. In fact, taking a shower together would be the perfect way to get a Taurus in the mood.

Gemini

Best Matches: Sagittarius, Libra & Aquarius

Your two-faced reputation proceeds you, Gemini. In the bedroom, you can be such a sweet and innocent little baby, playing it coy and helpless. However, you can also be a fierce dominatrix who shows your partner who’s boss! Your partner needs to understand that you require variety in the bedroom, because otherwise, you’ll get bored. Clever, chatty and mischievous, you’re fluent in the language of dirty talk, and because you love to talk through your feelings, you’re the type of partner who blurts out “I love you” at the moment of climax, even if it’s a meaningless one-night stand. What’s said in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom! Oh, and because you’re ruled by the hands, you’re someone who can give a life-changing hand-job. Just saying.

Cancer

Best Matches: Capricorn, Scorpio & Pisces

Sex with a Cancer is a downright magical experience. Guided by the natural sway of their ocean of emotions, Cancers go through phases (which makes sense, considering they’re ruled by the moon). One day, they might feel incredibly horny and turned on, but as soon as they feel too exposed, they’ll creep back into their shell! In order for a Cancer to truly enjoy the experience, they have to be completely vulnerable and emotionally invested. But when a Cancer finds a partner that matches their energy, the sex is something out-of-this-world. They have a caring and nurturing vibe that makes you feel completely safe with them, even when you’re completely naked. Secretly, everyone wants to sleep with a Cancer, and it’s probably because they’re famous for having great breasts. Don’t forget to stimulate a Cancer’s erogenous zones!

Leo

Best Matches: Aquarius, Sagittarius & Aries

If you’re a Leo, you’re someone who will never settle for less than truly mind-blowing sex. And because you’re ruled by the glowing and confident sun, you want to be with a partner who can worship the ground you walk on without becoming too obsessed with you. After all, you need your partner to leave you feeling hungry for just a *little* bit more. Although you’re famous for your ability to attract attention from lovers at the drop of a hat, there’s something feral and animalistic about the way you are in bed. It’s as if you’re on the hunt for true passion; a wild animal on the prowl! And yet, that wildness doesn’t take away from the fact that you’re also elegant and incredibly refined. You’re someone who’s so confident, you’re not usually afraid of making your feelings known, especially when you’re horny for someone.

Virgo

Best Matches: Pisces, Taurus & Capricorn

You’re the flower everyone wants to pick, Virgo. Although you might have a stoic and unassuming vibe, you’re secretly putting out all sorts of subliminal feelers that let the right people know you’re in the mood to be wooed. You’re the classic sub; someone who aims to please. In fact, the mere thought of knowing you’re making your partner come is what makes *you* come. Because Virgos are so detail-oriented, they’ll remember every time their partner moans and what they were doing in that moment, making a note of what turns then on. And although Virgos are incredibly giving in the bedroom, they also require a partner who can satisfy their high standards for sexual connection. If you’re a Virgo, you might be turned on by a more direct partner; someone who loves pursuing you and protecting you from all harm. After all, Virgo is ruled by the virgin!

Libra

Best Matches: Aries, Gemini and Aquarius

On the surface, a Libra seems so chiseled, pristine and aloof that you might not even be able to imagine them humping in the bedroom. They’re so statuesque and beautiful that they almost don’t seem human, making you wonder if they can truly let loose between the sheets. However, you should never judge a book by its cover, because Libras have a *very* different side of their personality that jumps out when they’re rabid with desire. Being the zodiac sign of harmony, you might be surprised to find that Libras are actually turned on by extremes. Regardless of their sexual orientation, they’re often drawn to “bad boy” types; people with extreme desires that make Libra feel as though they can balance out their energy! Oh, and let’s not forget Libra is ruled by the rear-end, which means they definitely need their butt cheeks squeezed (or even spanked).

Scorpio

Best Matches: Taurus, Pisces & Cancer

Scorpios are so famous for their sexual abilities, you would think they’re a walking vibrator! And to be quite frank, the rumors about their BDE (aka “big dick energy”) are 100 percent true. Scorpio rules over the genitals, which means sex is intrinsic to their spiritual nature. While Scorpios are incredibly mysterious and hard-to-crack, they come completely undone in the bedroom, showing their partner every corner of the vast universe that exists within their soul. A Scorpio always has sex like it’s the last time they’ll *ever* have sex, making sure to savor every last drop of passion left. And because Scorpio is so confident in their sexual prowess, they have a way of attracting suitors with their siren-song, plunging them into a deep abyss of sexual longing. If you’re sleeping with a Scorpio, tell them something that is both goth and romantic, like: “I would die for you.” You’ll have them wrapped around your finger in no time.

Sagittarius

Best Matches: Gemini, Aries & Leo

If you’re a Sagittarius, you’re an adventurer at heart and a seeker of truth, which are qualities that shine when you’re having sex. You’re someone who’s open to sex in all its many forms and you might not even know for sure what turns on, because your tastes and desires always evolve with each sexual experience! Because you’re always trying to live your life to the fullest, you love sleeping with people who can show you a whole new world; people with advanced sexual abilities who can teach you something about carnal connection. However, you also live for reversing those roles and being the partner who can show someone what sex is *really* all about. Oh, and because your zodiac sign loves being educated, you might enjoy playing out some role-play fantasies, especially teacher-student scenarios!

Capricorn

Best Matches: Cancer, Taurus & Virgo

On the surface, you wouldn’t think a Capricorn could get down n’ dirty. After all, this elegant and dignified earth sign is the very definition of class, which can make them seem sexually repressed at times. However, all that sexual energy has to go somewhere, and when their passion starts becoming too intense, it’s like a whole lifetime of pent-up desire is being unleashed! This regal and determined zodiac sign has a very dominant presence in the bedroom. They also value stability and respect from their partner, which is why the full extent of their sexual prowess often arises when they’re with someone they trust. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t love an uninhibited one-night stand in which no names or phone numbers are exchanged! Let’s not forget how Ryan Reynolds once described Betty White: “She’s a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

Aquarius

Best Matches: Leo, Gemini & Libra

Believe it or not, Aquarius is by far one of the kinkiest signs in the zodiac! On the surface, they might be light-hearted, cool, calm and collected, but underneath that aloof exterior that betrays no emotion, an Aquarius is always swirling with dirty thoughts. This is the zodiac sign who’s most likely to have some off-beat sexual fantasies, finding themselves attracted to all sorts of eccentric and unconventionally attractive people. Aquarius is the epitome of work-hard-play-hard, which is a sentiment they bring into the bedroom. And because Aquarius is the zodiac sign associated with platonic love, they’re most likely to be into the idea of a friends-with-benefits type of situation. However, if you’re lucky enough—and rare enough—to snag their full attention, they will literally not be able to get it up for anyone else.

Pisces

Best Matches: Virgo, Cancer & Scorpio

Sex with a Pisces is a dream come true and that’s not even an exaggeration. If you’re a Pisces, you’re always in the mood to escape from reality, and having mind-blowing sex is probably your favorite way to do that! Your imagination is incredibly vivid and your fantasies are so detailed, they would even make the author of 50 Shades of Grey blush. In fact, you’re the type of person who can develop the ability to come without having sex or touching yourself, because your imagination can literally bring you to climax all on its own! Tantric sex would be right up your alley and come naturally to you, Pisces. And because you don’t need to fill every moment with sweaty and uninhibited sex, you’re also a partner who enjoys a long cuddle after a good romp. You want to truly connect with your partner, body *and* soul.