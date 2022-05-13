Friday The 13th 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Scroll To See More Images

If you feel worried about Friday the 13th 2022, you’re not wrong for feeling that way. We live in a society that says it’s a day to be feared and avoided at all costs! So when a Friday lines up with the 13th day of the month, it’s natural to feel a sense of dread, even if you know it might be overly superstitious. However, let me be the one to reassure you that Friday the 13th is nothing to be afraid of. In fact, it’s also considered the day of the “Divine Feminine”, making it a time to gather with your coven of witches and celebrate the magical side of life.

The first and only Friday the 13th of 2022 will take place on May 13 and the moon will be moving through balanced and beautiful Libra. This cardinal air sign is governed by Venus, making this Friday the 13th even more special. After all, Friday is also the day of the week that’s ruled by Venus, and because Venus is the planet of love, luxury and friendship, you have every reason to spend this day treating yourself.

However, the Libra moon will also form an opposition with Venus in Aries, increasing the tension you may feel in your romantic relationships. And as the moon squares off with dark and smoldering Pluto, you may have a hard time navigating some of your more complicated emotions. Luckily, the moon will also form a trine with stabilizing Saturn, which will help you consider how things may play out over the long term rather than feeling overwhelmed by what’s happening in the short term.

Regardless of what happens, Friday the 13th is bound to be an intense experience for these zodiac signs. Here’s why:

Aries

During Friday the 13th, you might feel overwhelmed by what’s playing out in your love life and your social life. As repressed emotions resurface and unexpected feelings arise, you may be navigating a whole new understanding between you and someone you care about. Luckily, there’s a good chance things will work out in your favor, thanks to the fact that lucky Jupiter is currently transiting your zodiac sign.

Taurus

This year, Friday the 13th lands smack dab in the middle of Taurus season, leaving its mark on your solar return. But that’s no reason to worry, because the moon will also be dancing through Libra, a zodiac sign that shares the same planetary rulership as you. As the moon moves through your sixth house of work and health, it will encourage you to embrace self-care in any way you see fit. Give yourself what you need!

Libra

During this year’s Friday the 13th, you may feel more emotional than usual. After all, the moon—ruler of your subconscious—will be moving through your zodiac sign, bringing your feelings to the forefront of your mind. If some difficult emotions come up, ride these waves, because keeping it all tucked away inside is definitely not good for you. Let it all out and set yourself free from it!

Scorpio

During this year’s Friday the 13th, you might feel highly intuitive and secretive. Because the moon will be transiting your 12th house of spirituality, you might feel like withdrawing from the “real” world and entering a dream world. And you know what? Do it! A lunar eclipse in Scorpio is slated to take place on May 16, which means you’re in the lead-up to a major transformation. Take your time as you process these changes!