These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Extroverts, Bar None

What would Hot Girl Summer be without our extroverts? They’re the ones (lovingly) pushing us out of our comfort zones to broaden our horizons, meet new people and sample all the pleasures life has to offer. And, thanks to the magic of the elements, three zodiac signs radiate pure extrovert energy—but first, a lesson.

In the Western astrological tradition, each of the twelve signs is assigned one of four elements (compared Vedic and Chinese systems that have separate groups of five elements each, adding metal or space to the mix). Each element has its own traits and tendencies: Air signs are intellectual and social, water signs are emotional and intuitive, earth signs are grounded and materialistic and fire signs are powerful and outgoing. Each of the three signs I’ve chosen for this roundup are fire signs, meaning that extroversion is a part of their core selfhood.

Along with being assigned an element, each sign is also given one of three qualities: cardinal, fixed, or mutable. Cardinality offers signs drive and leader-like qualities. Fixedness grants stubbornness and unshake-ability, while mutability provides fluidity and softness. By learning the elements and qualities, one can easily determine the relative nature of every sign.

Because of the blessings of the fire element, all of these signs are gloriously, beautifully, intensely extroverted. But because of their three astrological qualities, they’re all unique as well. Fire signs often get roasted (pun intended) for their intensity, so let’s give them a little bit of love, shall we?

With that, read on for the top three most extroverted zodiac signs, bar none.

Aries

Aries—the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac—is the ultimate leader. It’s in their very nature to want to lead, because they’re the first sign in the zodiac wheel. They won’t lead quietly from the back, however—they are spunky, opinionated and know how to make themselves heard!

These fiery folk make really good political organizers and activists because they’re great at gathering crowds and expressing their feelings in powerful ways. I love Aries for their strength and boldness.

Leo

Leo is such a HAM. Like Aries, they know how to draw crowds, but instead of getting people to sign petitions and drawing attention to causes they’re passionate about, they prefer bringing the attention to themselves. Yes, that IS Leo dressed up like a literal disco ball at their friend’s 2021 Halloween party. Who’s surprised? Not me!

They’re our fixed fire sign, so their stubborn-yet-vibrant personality blossoms outward, and, like the beautiful fragrant flower they are, draws people towards them. I adore Leo for their shameless self-adoration.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are extremely fun people. Unlike Aries, whose extroversion often accompanies deep seriousness, Sagittarians are casual, rarely burdened with worry. Sagittarians have a notoriously sunny outlook on life. As our queen Nicki Minaj once wisely said in “Barbie Tingz”: “Sagittarius, so you know I’m an optimist.”

It’s never a dull day with one of these mutable fire-folk around—they’re always getting into trouble somehow, but can often charm their way out of sticky situations. I honor Sagittarius for their dedication to the “good vibes only” lifestyle.