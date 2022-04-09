Zodiac Signs Easily Fooled: These 4 Signs Ignore All Glaring Red Flags

Everyone knows that one person who turns a blind eye when it comes to their lying, cheating, flakey or rude partner. OK, let’s be real—we all have been there. But, there are certain zodiac signs who are easily fooled. These signs struggle to see reality because of their perception of love and therefore stay in a relationship much longer than they should (or take forever to get over someone).

As a friend, it can be really hard to watch someone you care about be indifferent to their partner’s red flags or worse—see them and choose to ignore them. No amount of long conversations and heartache can seem to help them see their worth and end a toxic relationship.

If you’re reading this and thinking oh my god, this is me, hello and welcome! Consider this your 101 guide to recognize the behavior and break the cycle. You’re not alone in acting this way and your demeanor could be influenced by your zodiac sign—look specifically if your sun, moon or Venus are any of these three signs.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Known for their adventurous, free-spirit, you may be surprised to find Sagittarius on this list, but trust me, these signs fall hard, ignoring each waving red flag in the process. While it’s true they rarely feel pressured to be in a relationship, when they think they have found the one, they’re all in. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t afraid to speak their mind.

Honest and direct, Sagittarius’ say what they mean and mean what they say. In a relationship, they expect the same. For instance, if their partner’s actions and words are misaligned, well they may struggle to recognize this as a red flag. They’ll be confused over their dishonesty and become frustrated. Fierce and driven, they won’t stop loving you or trying to fix what’s broken…until the whole thing goes up in flames. But, once they have found clarity, they won’t look back.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces live their life in a fantasy that they created right before falling asleep and never seem to have awoken from (lol kidding… sorta). These dreamy water signs have a ton of love to give and want to be in love so much so that they’ll often ignore glaring red flags in the hopeless pursuit of having their dreams fulfilled. Dare I say, they’re in love with the idea of love above all else?

It’s hard to keep them grounded and in this earth realm, so it should be no surprise that they tend to hang onto an ex years after they should have let them go. We admire their ability to create an imagined fairytale romance, but unfortunately, they’re easily hurt since they feel everything so deeply. But a Pisces isn’t naive. In fact, they recognize all of the red flags (they’re the psychics of the Zodiac after all!) and choose to ignore them in the name of “seeing the good” in the other.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sensitive and sweet, Cancers just want the best for all. They fall in love fast with rose-colored glasses on. But these super romantics are known to be victims of love bombing. They live their life with an open heart and full of love, so they don’t think twice if someone gives it prematurely.

Cancers can get attached easily, but if you’re fortunate enough to be in love with one, your experience will be other-worldly. Much like Pisces, Cancers are hopeless romantics. They appreciate all of the little things in life, which makes it easy for them to justify unacceptable behavior in relationships. Just because they bought you flowers on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean they can disrespect you now, Cancer!

Taurus (April 20 – May 21)

Taurus’ are known for appreciating the home and enjoying the good, finer things in life, their partner included. While they may not rush into a relationship head over heels (they’re practical Earth signs after all), they’re passionate and dependable. However, as a fixed sign, they’re known to be incredibly stubborn and stuck in their ways. Also read: Taurus’ will ignore the fact that something isn’t working, just so their life remains undisrupted.

When mistreated, Taurus’ will likely quickly forgive (though not forget). They will painfully wait things out in order to keep their life stable. What they struggle to see is that a greater sense of stability and love awaits them if they can release the partnership that has expired or outgrown their season.

