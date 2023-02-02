The “Donnie Darko” Character You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

When Donnie Darko was released in 2001, it wasn’t an instant box office success. It took some time for its cult following to develop, but the hype shows no sign of slowing down. Because Donnie Darko is officially streaming on HBO Max, it’s time to talk about the zodiac sign that matches each Donnie Darko character.

Between the unmistakeably 80’s aesthetic and a soundtrack laden with Tears for Fears, Donnie Darko is not just a compelling story, but a full blown mood. It opens with Jake Gyllenhaal waking up in the middle of the road after sleepwalking all night only to ride his bike back home as “The Killing Time” by Echo and the Bunnymen plays in the background. This film captured the emo quality of the Pluto in Scorpio experience, as this film gained popularity during the 2000’s, when millennials were teenagers. I know for a fact I wasn’t the only sixteen-year-old who made the Gary Jules cover of “Mad World” their MySpace song!

Aside from Donnie Darko‘s undeniable impact on our culture, this film continues to captivate audiences and dominate Reddit discussions. And although the plot is complicated, conceptual and fodder for debate, I discover something new about the story every time I watch it.

Because we don’t have time to wait 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, 12 seconds, here’s the Donnie Darko character that matches each zodiac sign:

The Donnie Darko Character That Matches Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re Elizabeth Darko

While so many people stay silent in order to avoid conflict, Elizabeth is not afraid to shake things up. Donnie Darko’s caustic and adorably rebellious older sister could be nothing short of an Aries, sealing her fate as this passionate and combative fire sign the moment she told her father she was voting for Dukakis. Aries lives for the thrill of breaking the rules, as shown in the way Elizabeth sneaks out of the house at night to hang out with her boyfriend. However, that doesn’t mean Aries lacks compassion. In fact, Aries is often one of the first zodiac signs to cry when the going gets tough, which explains her intense reaction to what happens to her brother, Donnie, at the end of the movie.

Taurus: You’re Rose Darko

Taurus is famous for being loyal, dedicated and firmly reliable, which is Rose Darko to a T. Even when the entire world is telling her there’s something wrong with her son Donnie, she never fails to stop believing in him. When Donnie asked her “how does it feel to have a wacko for a son?” and she replied “It feels wonderful,” with tears glistening in her eyes, she proved her status as a Taurus mother who would do anything for her kids. Taurus provides physical support on a practical level, which Rose gives her son while he merges between realms and travels through time and space. Plus, the amount of times we see her wearing a robe, smoking a cigarette and reading a horror novel proves her status as a Taurus who just wants to chill the f*ck out.

Gemini: You’re Eddie Darko

If there’s one thing that’s true about Eddie Darko, it’s that he’s kind of a goofball and he’s got dad jokes for days. Gemini probably has the best sense of humor of all the zodiac signs, which explains Eddie’s light-hearted presence in a movie that’s otherwise dark and serious. From the jump, we see Eddie using a leaf-blower to clean up his front lawn, only to blow it in his eldest daughter’s face and laugh. And when his wife Rose explains that their son just called her a bitch, he replies that she’s “bitchin’,” but she’s not a bitch, which is something only a Gemini would say in that situation. During a parent-teacher conference regarding his son’s insolent behavior in class, he also couldn’t help but laugh when his instructor—Kitty Farmer— explained that Donnie asked her to “forcibly insert the lifeline exercise card into my anus”. Point blank—Eddie Darko is a Gemini.

Cancer: You’re Gretchen Ross

There’s something intuitive and otherworldly about Gretchen and it makes her the perfect match for Donnie. She’s not a big talker, but someone who chooses their words carefully and pays attention to the emotional temperature of the situation. Her compassionate and sensitive Cancer energy is present in the way she calms Donnie when he’s freaking out and the way she likes that he’s “weird”. She was picky about when her first kiss with Donnie would take place, wanting it to be at a time that reminds her “how beautiful the world can be.” That’s why it was so Cancer of Gretchen to make-out with Donnie after he defended her against two high school bullies who were making fun of her during class. Cancers are also highly psychic, which highlights the way Gretchen waved at Donnie’s mom at the end of the film so knowingly, as though she could sense there used to be a connection here.

Leo: You’re Samantha Darko

Everyone knows Leos love having the spotlight, which is a character trait fully present in the talented Samantha Darko. Donnie’s younger sister is somewhat different from the rest of her more moody and complicated family members. While her siblings argue over the dinner table and her parents find themselves consumed with taking care of Donnie’s mental health, Samantha shines all on her own. Without Samantha hitting all her marks and nailing every move, Sparkle Motion would be nothing. There’s a reason Samantha is right in the front of the pack, because that girl is a Leo through and through. This zodiac sign doesn’t just enjoy being the center of attention, but expressing themselves while they do it.

Virgo: You’re Dr. Lilian Thurman

Virgo has a reputation for being clean, organized and overly analytical, but that’s only scratching the surface. Virgo is also a zodiac sign that thrives when it’s providing a service, which describes Dr. Lilian Thurman as she attempts to help her patient Donnie with his “emotional problems”. Virgo is also a zodiac sign that concentrates on what’s real, preferring to focus on facts rather than fantasies. While Donnie is connected to the astral world, Dr. Lilian Thurman is firmly planted in reality, spending time asking Donnie practical questions about the logic of his state of mind. While she doesn’t offer Donnie direct answers, she asks questions that help Donnie come to a conclusion on his own, which is very Virgo of her.

Libra: You’re Kenneth Monnitoff

Libra is the balancer of the zodiac, providing context in a situation that’s rarely black and white. Professor Monnitoff is one of the few teachers at Middlesex High School that’s capable of having an intellectual conversation with his students and treating them with respect. When Donnie has questions about the space-time-continuum, he’s willing to answer them, but like the true Libra he is, stops just before broaching the topic of “God” because he doesn’t want to lose his job. Libras are often conflict avoidant, even when they really want to break the rules!

Scorpio: You’re Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko lives a double life—one in which he’s sleep-walking and astrally communicating with Frank the Rabbit from the future and one in which he’s a rebellious high school student who’s undergoing hypnotherapy and crushing on his new girlfriend. Scorpio is the most secretive zodiac sign of all and its association with the Underworld means that Scorpio rules over all that remains unheard and unseen. Donnie’s character triggers the people around him, forcing them to see that nothing is as simple as it seems. He rejects toxic positivity culture and refuses to judge someone’s actions as based on either “love” or “fear”, because Scorpio knows that beneath the surface, being human is so much more complicated than that. And because this zodiac sign rules over transformation, Donnie would have to be a Scorpio. At one point, he literally says “Destruction is a form of creation”. Scorpio is also the first zodiac sign to die for someone they love, which Donnie eventually ends up choosing to do. His sacrifice righted the wrongs of the Universe, and like all Scorpios who linger in the dark, his actions were never known to those he saved.

Sagittarius: You’re Karen Pomeroy

In astrology, Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that’s associated with teaching and higher learning, a path that Professor Pomeroy was born to take. She takes her job as high school English teacher and her open-mindedness stands out like a shining star in a sea of sameness. Of course people are trying to ban the books she wants to teach, because her presence challenges people to think outside the box. She even has her wild and spontaneous side that makes her a Sagittarius through and through. She radiated Sag vibes when she told Gretchen to sit next to the boy she thinks is the cutest, causing quite a stir. And when she went outside to scream on the baseball field, she unleashed her rage fire sign style.

Capricorn: You’re Kitty Farmer

If you’re a Capricorn and you feel angry with this selection, I don’t blame you! Kitty Farmer is the worst, but she doesn’t represent everyone who was born under this zodiac sign. However, she does capture the constant quest for power that’s present in the Capricorn experience. When this zodiac sign believes in something, they will use everything at their disposal to bring that belief to life. She also represents the institutions and status quos that continue to have power over us, which is something Capricorn rules over. Plus, Capricorns are resourceful, disciplinarian and dedicated to achieving greatness, as evidenced by her commitment to Sparkle Motion that no one would dare question!

Aquarius: You’re Frank Anderson

Frank Anderson is a figure that always seems to be on the outskirts of a situation looking in, just like every Aquarius. This strange and eccentric zodiac sign often goes against what’s considered “normal” and realistic. Frank communicates with Donnie through the form of a tall and terrifying rabbit. It’s not until the end of the movie that we finally see that Frank was actually Elizabeth’s boyfriend all along, going back in time to prepare Donnie for his journey through the space-time-continuum in exactly 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, 12 seconds. His presence in the film is Aquarian from start to finish, as he’s the character who literally helps Donnie change the future, proving that time is definitely not linear.

Pisces: You’re Roberta Sparrow

For Roberta Sparrow to go from being a nun for a church to a high school science teacher, you know she would have to be a truth-seeking Pisces. This zodiac sign is associated with the boundlessness of the Great Beyond and the wisdom that comes with old age. Not only did she write the 88-page book The Philosophy of Time Travel, proving that she knows more than anyone, but she also whispered something important in Donnie’s ear before all the events in the film began to unfold. We can deduce that Roberta Sparrow may have at one point been in the same position as Donnie, which is why she stuck around long enough to impart her wisdom to him.