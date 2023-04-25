Your Dog’s Personality, According To Their Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Animal lovers–and especially pet owners–may wonder if dogs have zodiac signs. While you might be skeptical, the truth is, absolutely. If you’ve ever lived with dogs, you know that they have a mind of their own and have individual personalities. Why do you think that is? It’s because every dog you know has a detailed sun sign and birth chart that contribute to their unique personality.

Pet astrology is a thing, we promise. Just as a person can have a zodiac sign, birth chart, and entire astrological scope, so can your pet–including your pupper.

Here, we’ll cover exactly what the difference is between your doggos. How are Scorpio dogs different from Libra dogs different from Sagittarius dogs and the like? Well, we’ve got you covered. Check your dog’s birth chart to find what their sun sign is, then read up on their distinct character qualities below. Your dog’s zodiac sign might just help crystallize their personality traits for you, which can only help you love ’em better.

What Your Dog’s Zodiac Sign Says About Them

Aries Dog

DATE: MARCH 21 – APRIL 1

This dog is likely a go-getter and a boisterous little thing. With unbounding energy and a big bark, an Aries dog is definitely unmissable; they make it so! Because Aries can be a bit moody, this dog may seem snuggly and cuddly one minute and then distant the next. They may play by their own rules, so good training is a must.

TRAITS: moody, excited, naive, fun-loving, athletic

Taurus Dog

DATE: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Taurus is the slow-moving, chill-until-you-push-me-too-far sign of the zodiac. So, any Taurus dog is likely one that enjoys relaxing, eating, and basking in warm or fuzzy places. In all honesty, this dog could probably sleep all day. And if you try to move them, they can become stubborn and snippy. But if you have a Taurus dog, you’ll likely have a buddy for life.

TRAITS: loyal, dependable, slow, lazy, loving

Gemini Dog

DATE: MAY 21 – JUNE 20

Gemini is sometimes referred to as the sign that has too many thoughts flying through their head at once. If you think about this in dog form, a Gemini dog will probably be one of the most highly-functioning dogs with the smallest attention span. This animal is very smart and loves to learn, but keeping them focused is a challenge. Small training sessions and a lot of exercise is the way to go.

TRAITS: excited, friendly, sociable, unfocused, intelligent

Cancer Dog

DATE: JUNE 21 – JULY 22

Cancer dogs are some of the sweetest, most cuddly animals out there. They love to be at home with you, but really, wherever you are is where “home” is. Cancer dogs are very sensitive. They will take things to heart if you are too harsh on them so training with this in mind is crucial.

TRAITS: sweet, sensitive, loyal, loving

Leo Dog

DATE: JULY 23 – AUGUST 22

In the zodiac, Leo is the sign that pulls attention. They draw the spotlight on them—sometimes willingly, but most of the time they do this without realizing it. So, a Leo dog will probably be quite loud, excitable, and have big, extreme movements. Being a Leo means loving your family and being very protective. So, this dog might need to experience many people coming into their lives so they don’t become aggressively protective.

TRAITS: faithful, loud, active, proud

Virgo Dog

DATE: AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo is extremely willing-to-please. Likewise, a Virgo dog is also willing-to-please. This animal can be trained like a military dog due to its extreme attention to detail and proficiency for listening. All in all, a Virgo dog will be not only ride-or-die, but very dependable in times of chaos when well-trained.

TRAITS: dependable, caring, willing-to-please, thoughtful

Libra Dog

DATE: SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22

Since Libra represents balance and equality, this kind of dog is likely to think of others before themselves. For example, let’s say this is a big dog who is playing tug-of-war with a small dog. The Libra dog would likely lay down on the ground to “be on their level.” Thoughtful, careful, and very social, a Libra dog is always a win.

TRAITS: considerate, polite, diligent, friendly, happy

Scorpio Dog

DATE: OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21

A Scorpio dog will seem shy at first. In fact, they may even appear to be aggressive at first—such as barking when people get close. But that’s just a defense mechanism. This dog is the ultimate ride-or-die partner. Once they trust you, they will go to the ends of the Earth for you without question.

TRAITS: loyal, distant, suspicious, shy, quiet

Sagittarius Dog

DATE: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Since Sagittarius is the expander of the zodiac, this kind of dog is probably one most prone to running away or at least… “wandering.” Sagittarius is an adventurer, an explorer, and an optimist. A Sagittarius dog possesses all of these characteristics. Find them exploring new lands or homes without fear. Experience their happy energy no matter what the situation.

TRAITS: happy-go-lucky, positive, fun-loving, friendly, intelligent

Capricorn Dog

DATE: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Capricorn takes everything—including themselves—very seriously. So, you can imagine that this kind of dog would live and die for the routine they’ve claimed responsibility over. For example, a Capricorn dog would be the one to grab the newspaper every morning until the day they died.

TRAITS: dutiful, serious, easy to train

Aquarius Dog

DATE: JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18

Being an Aquarian dog means you sometimes come up with your own rules. So, in that respect, they are definitely not the easiest dogs to train. But the trick with an Aquarius dog is that you have to let them do their own thing. Trust that they are keeping your training in mind, and that they require the freedom and trust from their owner to come back.

TRAITS: individualist, stubborn, smart, unique

Pisces Dog

DATE: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Pisces is a soft and sensitive sign. Say something the wrong way to them, and they will hide away in their shell. For a Pisces dog, this information is very important to know. They need an owner who will be able to feel what they feel. Additionally, a Pisces dog will be very sensitive to emotions. If you’re stressed, sad, or angry, this dog knows.

TRAITS: empathetic, sensitive, loving, humble