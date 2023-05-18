Here’s the Disney Parks Ride That Captures Each Zodiac Sign’s Adventurous Side

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re visiting the “happiest” place on Earth or the most “magical”, the Disney parks always have a way of capturing something straight out of a fairy tale. Even if you aren’t a big Disney buff, you know there’s that one ride that ensnared your heart, making you wish upon a star that you could skip the line and go on it all over again. It may even be the Disney Parks rides that captures your zodiac sign.

As someone who grew up visiting Disneyland and California Adventure every other weekend—yes, being from SoCal has its perks—I can tell you that nothing immerses you in an alternate reality quite like the Disney Parks. In fact, as a kid, I used to think Disneyland was its own country! From the moment you enter the gates, you are flushed with the scent of the park’s signature “Smellitzer” that steadily diffuses the aroma of popcorn and vanilla through the air. Once you pass through Main Street (a nostalgic reimagining of Walt Disney’s hometown), probably stopping for coffee and a churro somewhere along the way, you then bear witness to the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. This makes you experience two emotions at once: feeling right at home and feeling very far away from home at the same time. If you know, you know.

The magic doesn’t stop there. From this point onward, you can step into the goth paradise of New Orleans Square, traverse the lush jungles of Adventureland and even stop for a steamboat ride through Critter Country. You can even walk through the castle, entering a fairytale realm in which Snow White and Peter Pan live across the street from one another. And if you’re more in the mood to travel across time and space, you could lightsaber it up at Star Wars Land or think about the future at Tomorrowland. The choice is always yours.

On that note, here is the Disney ride that captures each zodiac sign the most:

Aries: You’re Radiator Racer Springs

Being the fire-powered and amped-up Aries that you are, you deserve nothing less than to ride Radiator Racer Springs all over again. Not only do you get to escape from reality through a road trip through the remote rocky desert backdrop of California Adventure’s Cars Land, but you also get to speed it up and race against another car. And let’s be real—what does an Aries love more than winning? Plus, every Aries loves to be seen, which is why they always post for the iconic photo the ride snaps of you at the finish line. Vroom vroom!

Taurus: You’re Pirates of the Caribbean

Although Taurus may be ruled by romantic Venus, you know this zodiac sign has a flair for darkness. Let’s not forget that Venus also rules over money, something that many of us are willing to risk everything for. What captures the relentless quest for buried treasure more than a pirate? After plunging through a mysterious waterfall and sailing through the craggy undersea of Pirate’s Grotto, every Taurus can’t help but feel enchanted by the shiny piles of gold coins and priceless gems. In fact, they can even understand a pirate’s willingness to die for it.

Gemini: You’re Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Disney would not be Disney without a few go-arounds on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. Being one of the few remaining rides that continue to operate since Disneyland opened in July 1955, this ride is an irreplaceable cornerstone of the magic. Gemini rules over close friends, local color and neighborly camaraderie, which is why Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride makes them feel right at home, taking them on a tour through the English countryside. Plus, Geminis are ridiculously zany and mischievous, making them perfect candidates for the chaotic zig-zag effect of the moving buggies. Let’s also not forget that in traditional astrology, Gemini is one of the few zodiac signs allowed to enter the Underworld. That’s why they can’t help but feel nostalgic when the ride literally takes them on a tour through Hell!

Cancer: You’re the Mad Tea Party

There’s nothing a Cancer loves more than gathering with loved ones and indulging in cozy and uplifting festivities. The irony of celebrating an “unbirthday” is not lost on a Cancer, a zodiac sign that will truly take any opportunity to make things adorable and weird! After all, Cancers are ruled by the Moon—a celestial body that changes zodiac signs every two days—making their moods as unpredictable as they are enchanting. That’s why a Cancer can’t help but love the fact that they can make the teacup go as fast or slow as their big heart desires.

Leo: You’re Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

There’s nothing a Leo loves more than feeling like a hero that’s here to save the day. This expressive, theatrical and flamboyant fire sign wants nothing more than to be seen, appreciated and understood, which is why they can’t help but feel enchanted by all things Star Wars land. From making their own lightsaber to joining the resistance, they’re able to remove themselves from reality and become the protagonist to a story that takes place a very long time ago, in a place far, far away.

Virgo: You’re Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Virgo is nothing if not adaptable and versatile, which is why their favorite ride would of course be a main feature at both Disneyland *and* Disney World. But that’s not the only reason a Virgo can’t help but love Big Thunder Mountain. After all, Virgo’s are practical and analytical earth signs who aren’t afraid to venture through a haunted gold mine, risking it all for a hefty pay day! If any zodiac sign is gonna pull up their sleeves and get the job done, it’s a Virgo who’s already come up with sound reasons to use the Lightning Lane to get on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad even faster. After all, their mercurial nature loves the way this ride shifts gears when you least expect it!

Libra: You’re Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

From start to finish, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish takes you on a spooky and whimsical journey that titillates your soul. What triggers a Libra more than an evil step-mother who’s competing against you and actively trying to end your life because of your beauty? Every Libra can relate to people being jealous of their charm and good looks. You also love the way it’s ultimately true love’s kiss that saves the day and the fact that good trumps over evil, because Libras really are the living embodiment of justice, beauty and romance.

Scorpio: You’re the Haunted Mansion

Scorpio being represented by the Haunted Mansion may sound cliché, but sometimes, clichés exist for a reason. Scorpio is the zodiac sign of death and transformation, which are themes the Haunted Mansion wears like a badge of pride. From the moment you enter the grounds of this old and Victorian-inspired setting, you are met with gravestones and ghostly horseman. And once you enter the house, you begin to understand why—the lady of the house is literally offing each of her new husbands one after the other! If there’s anything a Scorpio understands, it’s what it’s like to hold a grudge in both sickness and in health.

Sagittarius: You’re Soarin’ Around the World

If you’re a Sagittarius, you’re someone who wants to see the world and experience everything it has to offer. And because traveling the globe is quite an extensive endeavor, it’s much easier to wait in line for Soarin’ Around the World instead. This ride is a highly immersive flight simulator that uses wind, smells and movement to replicate the feeling of flighting to beautiful places all around the Earth. Sagittarians will also love this opportunity to relax their feet and allow the ride to do the traveling and sightseeing for them.

Capricorn: You’re the Matterhorn

If you’re a Capricorn, your favorite ride is likely something that’s glimmering with history and legacy. You know that no matter how long it’s been since you attended Disneyland, because the Matterhorn will always be there, standing tall and proud. You love the fact that the Matterhorn was actually made from the dirt that was excavated from the moat of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, originally dubbed “Lookout Mountain” before eventually being turned into the ride we now know today in 1959. Plus, the feeling of narrowly escaping the Abominable Snowman through a speeding alpine sled is just type of thrill a Capricorn lives for.

Aquarius: You’re Space Mountain

Aquarius is one of the most visionary and forward-thinking zodiac signs of all, which is why you could spend hours at Tomorrowland. The long lines for Space Mountain never discourage you, because blasting off through the farthest reaches of outer space always makes you feel some type of way. And because we all know Aquarians are all secretly nerds, you may even imagine that you’re an astronaut before the ride takes off. Of course, the dorky photo the ride takes of you always brings you back down to Earth once its all over.

Pisces: You’re Peter Pan’s Flight

There is something incredibly out-of-this-world about Peter Pan. For starters, Neverland exists in a separate realm in which everyone is suspended in time, unable to age or expire. If we’re being totally honest, Pisces folk are so daydreamy, they probably can transport themselves to Neverland without even having to set foot on Peter Pan’s Flight. With that being said, Pisces can’t help but feel enchanted by the way the ride suspends you above London during the Georgian era right before taking you on a journey that includes pirates, mermaids and lost boys. The only downside? The ride only lasts three minutes and a Pisces will wish it could last forever.