Here’s the Dessert That Satisfies Each Zodiac Sign’s Sweet Tooth

Whether your taste buds favor salty, savory or sweet, no one is immune to the most delectable part of the dining experience: Dessert. It’s the cherry on top of a healthy and fulfilling feast, tying off the meal with a bow made from sugar floss. Personally, I can’t end the day without having had at least one sweet treat, which is why it’s time to discuss the dessert that satisfies each zodiac sign the most.

Astrology covers everything from the major, overarching themes of our lives to the tiny, minuscule details about our personalities. The zodiac sign you’re probably most familiar with is your sun sign, which is the most commonly known. However, the sun is not the only planet to take into consideration when considering your taste in food and indulgence. If you know your birth time, you should look into your rising sign—or “ascendant”—as explains how you navigate and perceive the world. You would be a fool to forget your Venus sign, which reflects your taste in aesthetics. You would be even wiser to consider your moon sign, which describes the way you crave love and comfort. Oh, and you should also examine your Mercury sign, which reveals your sensory preferences. After all, your idea of a 5 star dessert could depend on any of these factors.

Every single one of us has that one favorite dessert–or several favorite desserts—that always hits the spot, no matter what. Let’s use astrology to decipher which dessert(s) that might be:

The Dessert That Satisfies Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re Chocolate Lava Cake

You’re not one to shy away from a dessert that is both steaming hot and buttery rich, but it’s the darkness steeped in the chocolate lava cake that turns you on the most. You’re an Aries, which means you’re an animal at heart; someone who follows their most primal impulses and listens to their body on an intuitive level. You are the root chakra personified, which is why you deserve a dessert that covers all the bases and leaves your tummy plump before bed. And because your desires are insatiable, you can eat every last bite of anything chocolatey and devious.

Taurus: You’re Baklava

When it comes to dessert, you want the best of the best, and let’s be real—is there *anything* that tastes better than baklava? You’re ruled by Venus—planet of beauty and culture—which is why you want your dessert to look as beautiful as it tastes. Between layers of honey flowing over sheets of phyllo and drizzles of pistachio nuts and warm spices, just one bite is enough to transport you to a million places at once. The varying textures and flavors satisfies all five of your human senses, which is just how a Taurus likes it.

Gemini: You’re Gelato Ice Cream

You’re a Gemini, which means you’re curious, adaptable and in the mood to multitask. Because you’re probably interested in getting dessert from a separate establishment than the restaurant, you might be up for grabbing gelato from the cute Italian-style café down the street. You love that you can try several different flavors at once—because you really can’t choose—and making sure you eat a bite before it melts all over your hand is a game you secretly love playing.

Cancer: You’re Strawberry Funnel Cake

You’re a Cancer, which means you tend to treat every meal like a sentimental and nurturing experience. You love it when taste can transport you back to better days, which is why you know you’re already salivating over the idea of a strawberry funnel cake covered in powdered sugar (and possibly even a fruity syrup). Just one bite of this fried and donut-like confection reminds you of long summer days spent meandering through a local fair or theme park, knowing you don’t have to go back to school for another three months.

Leo: You’re Confetti Cake

If you’re a Leo, you’re probably someone who loves the concept of a birthday celebration. Whether you’re celebrating yourself or someone else, you can’t get enough of the fanfare, and you know all about the way a cake can make or break a party. The classic confetti cake is both colorful and expressive, just the way you like it. Plus, just one bite reminds you of candles being blown out and friends coming over with presents. And the best part? You don’t even need it to be someone’s birthday to eat it!

Virgo: You’re Homemade Banana Pudding

If you’re a Virgo, you’re someone who knows that everything tastes better when it isn’t a hassle. And fact that the banana pudding is both one of the easiest desserts in the world to make and undeniably mouthwatering is not lost on you. Because Virgo’s main love language is often “acts of service”, they know all about how much doing something for a person can brighten their day. Not only can a Virgo whip up a last-minute banana pudding for a potluck, but they can also surprise a loved one with it at the end of a long day.

Libra: You’re Tiramisù

Libras are ruled by Venus—goddess of love and earthly pleasure—which is why you want your dessert to flirt with your taste buds, not aggravate them. The light and fluffy tiramisù melts in a Libra’s mouth after the initial attraction began with the layer of finely grated chocolate sprinkled on top. However, it’s the dash of espresso that keeps a Libra coming back for more. When people say Libras are “balanced”, that doesn’t mean boring. It means they want a little of everything, all at once, which is what a classic tiramisù does best.

Scorpio: You’re Creme Brûlée

You’re not one to fix something that ain’t broke, Scorpio. That’s why you’re the first one to dive straight to the creme brûlée, knowing even the worst chef can’t screw it up. However, when done well, a creme brûlée can be a downright spiritual experience that transforms you from start to finish. You appreciate how there’s always a beginning, middle and end, starting with your spoon cracking through the burnt layer of sugar and finishing with the last scoop on your tongue. And you know you love the bits of candied sugar that remain stuck in your teeth.

Sagittarius: You’re Pumpkin Pie

You’re a Sagittarius, which means you’ve got places to go and people to see. You love the way you can find pumpkin pie anywhere, anytime, and you can also trust that it’s done well. You could be a Sagittarius who’s up late at night studying and scarfing down a package of pumpkin pie from the local grocery store with glee. You could be a Sagittarius who’s savoring every last bite of your grandma’s homemade edition on Thanksgiving, appreciating the added bourbon and freshly grated nutmeg. The best part? It always reminds you of your birthday season.

Capricorn: You’re Carrot Cake

Make no mistake—carrot cake is a classic dessert that never gets old. And because Capricorns are all about recipes that have stood the test of time and titillated taste buds for generations, it’s perfect. Historians have claimed that the modern carrot cake recipe is based on medieval sweet pudding recipes that thrived during a time when sugar was not a widely available commodity. George Washington used to serve carrot cake at all his parties, and it became a major crowd pleasure during the 1800’s. To this day, carrot cake is both resilient and incapable disappointing, which a Capricorn definitely appreciates.

Aquarius: You’re Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Aquarius is the most eccentric, independent and individualistic zodiac sign of all. That’s one reason why you’re inclined to go against mainstream dessert choices and opt for something zany or different. Not only is Hawaiian shaved us gorgeous with its bright and vibrant colors, but the creative and innovative ways you can use fluffy shaved ice in dessert are endlessly fascinating to you. And because there are always new recipes to try, you’re game for whatever comes next in the shaved ice industry.

Pisces: You’re Lemon Meringue Pie

By the time Pisces season rolls around, the whole world is feeling sleepy with end of winter vibes. That’s why the taste of lemony sweetness perks you right up. With each bite of crusty, creamy and citrusy lemon meringue pie, the sun seems to shine a bit brighter. And when you’re missing summer and craving light, the lemon meringue pie can put you in a blissed out state of mind that puts you in the mood for another slice. Plus, the stiff peaks on those sweet and fluffy white clouds have the most unique and irresistible flavor.