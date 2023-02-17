The “Clueless” Character You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Based on Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, the high school comedy film Clueless (1995) remains a universally adored classic. This fashion-forward and lighthearted portrayal of life as a teenager in Beverly Hills continues to capture hearts to this day, which is why it’s time to discuss the Clueless character that matches each zodiac sign.

The charming, sweet and persistent 15-year-old Cher Horowitz is the perfect protagonist for this edgy and timeless rom-com. We follow her adventures with enthusiasm, watching her drive terribly through the streets of Los Angeles, meddle with other people’s love lives and finally come to terms with the fact that popularity isn’t everything. With such a cast of memorable and well-dressed characters, you could find a perfect representation for each zodiac sign by the time this 97-minute comedy comes to a close. Plus, this film is where so many legendary A-list actors got their start, such as Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone and of course, the late and great Brittany Murphy (RIP). Clearly, director Amy Heckerling and casting director Marcia Ross knew what they were doing.

Are you more of a Tai Fraser or a Dionne Davenport? Are you more of a Josh or an Elton? If you’re wondering which character from Clueless matches your zodiac sign, keep on reading:

Aries: You’re Dionne

Dionne is always straight up, making her a direct and to-the-point Aries. Her alpha energy is impossible to ignore as she struts through hallways wearing platforms and statement pieces. Arguing with her boyfriend Murray is also one of her favorite pastimes (and what Aries doesn’t get a little turned on by a verbal spar)? Dionne’s presence is both intimidating and inviting, making her the biggest Aries in Beverly Hills.

Taurus: You’re Amber

Taurus is the zodiac sign of style, wealth and luxury, which are priorities that Amber understands well. This glamorous redhead captures what it means to be a hard-as-nails Taurus with an undeniably innovative sense of fashion. She’s also stubborn in her opinions and a very difficult person for Cher to sway, which is so Taurus of her! The minute she held up her hands in a “Whatever” sign, we knew she was a Taurus.

Gemini: You’re Tai

Only a Gemini like Tai could go from toe-up to the most popular girl in Beverly Hills! From the jump, Tai is a lighthearted 15-year-old who’s just going with the flow, which is super Gemini of her. Because Geminis are so good at meshing with their surroundings, Tai is someone who adapts to the rigors of being a teenager in LA immediately, proving her status as a Gemini who’s traversing various social groups and trying to discover who she really is.

Cancer: You’re Ms. Geist

If one thing is true about high school teacher Ms. Geist, it’s that she really cares about doing the right thing. While everyone else in the movie is worried about climbing the social ladder, Ms. Geist is more worried about the Pismo Beach disaster relief (and Cancers always have a soft spot for those in need). Ms. Geist is also very true to herself, following her own fashion sense like a Cancerian crab decorating their own shell.

Leo: You’re Murray

Murray may be rough around the edges, but he’s just as polished and fashion-forward as a Leo who knows people are watching. When Murray decided to shave his head in the middle of a party in the valley, we all knew he was a Leo who knew it would get people’s attention! Even though he loves drama like every Leo, he’s also just as romantic as a Leo who loves to shower their partner with endless amounts of attention.

Virgo: You’re Mr. Hall

Like every Virgo, Mr. Hall cares about being precise with the facts and careful about each detail. When he read the exact number of each of his student’s tardies out loud, he solidified his status as a Virgo. This debate teacher is not swayed by the powers of persuasion and much prefers to grade his students based on merit and merit alone. And like every Virgo, Mr. Hall is always willing to make an exception for someone he truly cares about.

Libra: You’re Cher

Cher may have said her birthday is in April, but her character is a Libra through and through. From the moment she told the classroom her plan to “redistribute the food in the kitchen” in order to save Haiti, she made it clear that she was a Libra. And while she may be somewhat superficial, Cher was born to maneuver the world of politics and popularity. Plus, Libras are known for their powers of persuasion, which explains why she was able to argue her way from a C+ to an A- and make the whole world fall in love with Tai.

Scorpio: You’re Mel Horowitz

Cher’s father and world-class litigator Mel Horowitz could be nothing less than a Scorpio. While this man is known for being intimidating and intense, his tough-as-nails facade comes undone the moment he’s talking to his daughter, which is so Scorpio of him. When he told Cher: “You divorce wives, not children,” the Scorpio stood out like a sore thumb, because their loyalty is undying. Plus, like every Scorpio, Mel may be hard on the outside, but he’s soft and incredibly loving on the inside.

Sagittarius: You’re Christian

No zodiac sign is more worldly, philosophical and academically prepared than a Sagittarius. And even though Christian carries the Sagittarian burden of being the only one in the room who know pop culture history and understands the Classics, he’s also a well-dressed man who loves nostalgia and wants to party! When Christian was the last person dancing on the club floor, it became clear that no zodiac sign could capture his free-spiritedness better than Sagittarius.

Capricorn: You’re Elton

When Elton told Cher “Don’t you even know who my father is!?” we all knew he was a Capricorn. Concerned with things like status and reputation, Elton is someone who captures the Capricorn experience of someone who was raised to value money, power and glory. He has high standards, which explains why Elton won’t settle for less than being right at the top of the high school food chain.

Aquarius: You’re Josh

Josh captures the love-hate relationship that every Aquarius has with “society”. On the one hand, he’s a Nietzsche-reading environmentalist who sees right through everything vapid and fake about Beverly Hills. On the other, he’s just a guy who wants to hang out with his friends and get Marky Mark to plant a celebrity tree! Josh is just like every Aquarius who wants to make the world a better place (but also kind of hates the world).

Pisces: You’re Travis

Of every teenager in Beverly Hills, Travis is the only one who’s had his spiritual awakening. While everyone else is worried about satin shoes and climbing the social ladder, Travis just wants to draw, skateboard and party with his friends! Like every imaginative Pisces, he’s also highly emotional and dramatic, as evidenced by his suicide attempt during class when he received his report card. He’s also a classic hopeless romantic, as shown by his never-ending devotion to and belief in the elusive Tai Fraser.