Here’s the Car That Captures Each Zodiac Sign’s Style & Personality

Picture this: the sun is just beginning to set, there’s no traffic in sight, your favorite song is blasting through the speakers and you’re driving the car of your dreams. The harder you press on the gas pedal, the more confident you feel, because driving a powerful car can be an incredibly healing experience. That’s why it’s time to talk about the car that captures each zodiac sign‘s style and overall personality.

Although I’m a big proponent of expanding and improving public transportation, I can’t deny the fact that cars are still awesome. As someone who was born and raised in the car-centric city of Los Angeles, I can tell you that driving around at night while listening to an incredible playlist is a foolproof cure for the blues. I can tell you the feeling of slamming on the gas pedal of a sports car can gives you a soothing adrenaline rush every single time. And even though driving can be a huge hassle because of things like insurance, car payments and getting your oil changed, there’s a reason that buying your first car is such a meaningful rite of passage. After all, it gives you the freedom to go wherever you please, whenever you please.

Everyone has their own specific taste when it comes to cars; a taste that may not be entirely reflected by your Sun sign in astrology. Luckily, there’s also your Venus sign to consider, as well as your rising sign, Moon sign and, of course, your Mars sign. With that being said, here’s the car that resembles the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign:

The Car That Matches Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re a Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is the be-all, end-all of fast and affordable cars. And because straight-shooter Aries has the fastest engine of any sign in the zodiac sign, they could only be represented by the fierce and unstoppable Ford Mustang. Let’s not forget that Aries is ruled by Mars—planet of power and drive—which means they deserve a car that reflects their bold and slightly intimidating vibe. They’re also rugged and unpretentious, which is why you have no use for a foreign car that’s made with overpriced parts. You love that the legendary Ford Mustang was created in record-time and with an extremely tight budget, because that’s just how you roll, baby.

Taurus: You’re a Bentley Flying Spur

You deserve to be represented by the most luxurious of luxury cars, Taurus. After all, your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus—planet of beauty and opulence—which is why the Bentley Flying Spur captures all that is you. Not only is this model of Bentley incredibly elegant and austere, the interior was designed with your highest comfort and extravagance in mind. Taurus is the zodiac sign that is most connected with the five senses—sight, taste, touch, sound and smell—which is why driving their car must be a relaxing and satisfying experience. The rear seats of a Bentley Flying Spur not only recline, but turn into massage chairs. Need I say more?

Gemini: You’re a Nissan Z

Since its initial release in 1969, the Nissan Z has been a staple in the realm of speedy and agile sports cars. Gemini is an incredibly adaptable and fast-paced air sign that loves to maneuver at will and flexibility when it comes to shifting gears. In life, Geminis are more than willing to change their mind, which is why this small-but-powerful coupe will allow them to slide in and out of traffic right. And because Gemini is always willing to keep an open-mind and adapt to the changing tides, it makes sense that the 2003 Nissan Z will be the seventh generation of this iconic and visionary Japanese sports car.

Cancer: You’re a Fiat 500

Cancers aren’t typically obsessed with being the flashiest, but that doesn’t mean they don’t value style and comfort. Enter the Fiat 500, which is every Cancer’s dream of driving a cozy, contemporary and endlessly nostalgic car. When driving a Fiat 500, you probably won’t attract attention from ogling onlookers at every red light, which is perfect for a shy and unassuming Cancer. But that doesn’t mean driving the espresso-sized hatchback doesn’t make a strong fashion statement. When driving a Fiat, you’ll occasionally stumble across a friendly admirer who goes out of their way to tell you how much they adore your Fiat, which is a much more meaningful experience in your opinion.

Leo: You’re a Ferrari Roma

Leo loves being in the spotlight, because it’s right where they can shine for all the world to see. Leo is also ruled by the Sun—the brightest star in the galaxy—which means Leo could only be represented by the Ferrari Roma. When you think of expensive cars that only rich people drive, I bet you automatically think of a Ferrari! To own a Ferrari is to let the whole world know that you are literally as important as the Sun. While every other planet orbits the Sun, every other car looks up to the Ferrari. Even though it’s a total cliché to think of Ferrari as the coolest of all car manufacturers, there’s a reason their reputation precedes them.

Virgo: You’re a Tesla Model S

There’s a reason every other car on the freeway in Los Angeles is a Tesla Model S. Not only is this electric car sleek and designed with a level of precision that every Virgo loves, it’s also a better choice for the environment. Earth sign Virgo loves knowing they’re doing their part to reduce carbon emissions, especially when they can actually measure it themselves. With a drag coefficient of just .208 Cd—the lowest on the planet, according to the Tesla website—Model S is built for speed, endurance and range so that a Virgo can get to all their many appointments on time. After all, Virgo is zodiac sign of logic, organization and efficiency, which are attributes often ascribed to the Tesla brand.

Libra: You’re a Porsche Panamera Turbo S

The lighthearted Libra may not be melting with road rage every time they hit the road, but they do love driving in style. Because Libras are famous for being “balanced”, they may not be constantly breaking the speed limit, but they like knowing they could if they wanted to. That’s why the irresistible Porsche Panamera Turbo S captures the Libra spirit. Not only is it classy and drop-dead-gorgeous, but it’s a sports car that also comes with four seats. It’s because Libras love balance that being able to combine the power and speed of a sports car with the comfort of a four-door would be so appealing to them.

Scorpio: You’re a BMW 7 Series

Scorpios have an air of mystery that makes them equally as enticing as they are intimidating. Enter the BMW 7 Series, the enigmatic sedan that looks so damn good in black. How could this *not* be the perfect car for an effortlessly chic and bad ass Scorpio? This car is extremely luxurious and undeniably good looking, but it also doesn’t demand your attention with over-the-top gaudiness. The BMW trusts that its classic, simple and timeless look is impossible to imitate, just like every Scorpio. Not only can a Scorpio disappear into the shadows with this car, but they can just as easily reappear and steal the show whenever they want to.

Sagittarius: You’re a Jeep Wrangler

If you have Sagittarius placements and you didn’t dream of driving a Jeep Wrangler at some point in your life, I think you’re lying. How can a free-spirited and adventure-seeking Sagittarius not love the iconic Jeep Wrangler? Just picture yourself driving across rocky cliffs with your off-roading capabilities just before you pedal to the metal on the freeway, the wind blowing in your face. If you’re Sagittarius-influenced, you know you’re already contemplating a road trip. And with the Jeep Wrangler, you can satisfy all your explorer tendencies at the same time as you drive a super fashionable car that makes you feel nostalgic for the 90’s.

Capricorn: You’re a Range Rover

If you want to give off CEO vibes, you should definitely be driving a Range Rover. And if you happen to be a Capricorn, you know you give off CEO vibes without even trying to! That’s why the car that is fit for royalty suits your aura perfectly, Capricorn. Even the late Queen Elizabeth II was a hardcore fan of the Land Rover brand and owned over 30 vehicles from the manufacturer. If she loved Range Rovers, then I bet you do too, Capricorn. After all, Capricorns are natural leaders; people who give off the aura of being top dog and ready for anything. With a Range Rover, you can drive to the desert and go off-roading and then drive back to Malibu for your reservation at Nobu right after.

Aquarius: You’re a Mercedes-Benz G-Class

No car screams “wealthy, yuppie philanthropist” louder than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And because Aquarius folk have a way of dominating the social scene and taking on innovative leadership positions, the G-wagon matches their overall vibe to a T. The moment you pull up to the party in a G-wagon, you’re letting the world know that you’re someone worth knowing. Plus, there are plenty of seats available for all your many friends and acquaintances to ride along to the next party on your itinerary. With its large windows and high roof, the ride is also an inclusive one, as tall people actually have enough room to spread out and get comfortable in their seat.

Pisces: You’re a Mini Cooper Countryman

The most nostalgic car of all would have to be the Mini Cooper. Just picturing a Mini makes you think of 1960’s London, because Mick Jagger literally drove a Wood & Pickett Mini Cooper S. Even though Mini Cooper is now owned and manufactured by BMW, this brand still retains its retro and fun-loving elements, which makes it the perfect set of wheels for a dreamy and imaginative Pisces. When driving a Mini Cooper, a Pisces feels like they’re driving into a memory (or even a colorful cartoon). And because big-hearted Pisces want to be able to pick up their friends, the four-door Countryman is even better!