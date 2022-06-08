These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Week, Thanks To Venus Conjunct Uranus

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways!

This week, there’s a much stronger chance that a breakup will happen (but that doesn’t mean it will). After all, Venus—planet of love and friendship—is in the process of joining forces with Uranus—planet of independence, innovation and sudden changes—on Saturday, June 11 at 6:57 p.m. ET, jolting your relationship with uncertainty. While Venus wants to embrace comfort and satisfying familiarity, Uranus wants to rebel against constricting confines and take a risk. Prepare to feel a sudden urge to be single, prompting you to set boundaries and create distance from stale relationships.

Before you start overanalyzing every text you’re receiving from your S.O., let’s get one thing straight—none of this means your relationship is bound for troubled waters, so don’t worry. In fact Venus conjunct Uranus can be an incredibly exciting and trailblazing moment in astrology! You may find yourself crushing on someone new; someone who’s not your usual “type”. After all, Uranus is always willing to try something different. You may even discover a new form of romance that brings you and your lover even closer.

Because these two planets will come together in stable, pragmatic and stubborn Taurus, this has the power to affect fixed zodiac signs the most. If your sun, moon sign, Venus sign or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, there’s a stronger chance that Venus conjunct Uranus could have an impact on your love life.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Experience A Breakup This Week

Taurus

Because romantic Venus will join forces with erratic Uranus in Taurus, this week has the potential to be incredibly tumultuous for you. If you’re feeling a sudden urge to break things off with your beau and start living life on your terms, you may be on to something! However, make sure to think things through before officially ending a relationship, because there’s a good chance the feeling will pass.

Leo

You might feel so busy with work obligations that you don’t have time for relationship drama, Leo. However, you always find a way to spice things up with a little pettiness! Even though this Venus-Uranus conjunction is happening in your 10th house of career, which could lead to unexpected professional changes, the aftermath of the experience will have direct ramifications for your personal life. If your relationship isn’t supporting your dreams, it may be time to have a serious chat!

Scorpio

Exciting things are happening in your love life, Scorpio. However, that doesn’t make it easy! After all, Venus will join forces with Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships this week, which could cause your partner or your lover to act more strangely than usual. If you’re pushing them when they don’t want to be pushed, you may be pushing too far! However, if your partner isn’t giving you what you need, you may need to rethink your options.

Aquarius

Your home may be a source of inspiration this week, but also chaos. Take a deep breath, Aquarius, because you’re gonna need it! After all, Venus will join forces with Uranus in your fourth house of home and family, which could shake things up on the domestic front. If you and your partner—especially your live-in partner—are spending too much time together, giving each other some space may actually be what saves your relationship!

