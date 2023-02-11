These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best (& Worst) Super Bowl 2023

Scroll To See More Images

The Super Bowl may be nothing more than a football game, but it might as well be an international holiday. It is said that one in three households in the U.S. watch the Super Bowl, making it one of the most important sporting events in the world. If you’re already stressing over the outcome, you might want to look into the zodiac signs who will have the best (and worst) Super Bowl 2023.

Astrology is so much more than a way to analyze your personality and discover who you are. Astrology is the language of the Cosmos, and when you learn how to speak that language, you can make all sorts of predictions for what’s gonna happen in the future. And because you’re probably wondering which Super Bowl party to attend and which team to bet on, let’s dive into the astrology of the upcoming showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taking place on February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the astrology of the Super Bowl is an absolute mess (if I’m being quite honest). The moon will be in passionate, paranoid and deeply competitive Scorpio, sitting right on top of the often stressful—and fateful—South Node. The moon will also be opposing Uranus—planet of sudden changes—which means that the winner won’t reveal themselves until the very end (and it may not be who you were expecting it to be). Luckily, Rihanna’s show-stopping half-time performance will be enough to make it all *so* much better.

However, it’s not just the players who need to be worried about this, because the outcome of this game affects the rest of us too! If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will love what happens on the day of the Super Bowl—and which will absolutely hate it—here’s what you should know:

These 2 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Super Bowl 2023

Virgo: You’re Ready to Party

On the day of the Super Bowl, you have every reason to get out of the house and attend a fun-filled party. The moon will be moving through your ninth house of faith, spontaneity and expansion, encouraging you to get out of your comfort zone (even if you’re not a big football fan). Don’t skimp on this opportunity to have a super fun Super Bowl, because the drama will be more than enough to keep you interested. With Venus and Neptune moving over your seventh house of alliances, you may just find yourself truly bonding with someone over your shared love for the excitement.

Pisces: You’re Feeling Lucky

Is it a coincidence that Rihanna is a Pisces and that things are looking good for this zodiac sign on the day of the Super Bowl? I think not! Right now, both Venus and Neptune are crossing over your ascendant, making your presence that much more enticing to those around you. If you’re not at a Super Bowl party or finding a way to put yourself at the center of the fun, you’re missing out on all the positive attention and admiration you’ll receive. Plus, the moon will be moving through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which means you’re not only feeling lucky, but you’re ready to have fun whether your team wins or not.

These 2 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Super Bowl 2023

Taurus: You’re Feeling Uneasy

You’re feeling the anxious and frenetic energy of the Super Bowl this year, Taurus. After all, the moon will be moving through your seventh house of allies and enemies while moving over the revealing South Node, highlighting the harsh truths about your relationship dynamics. Plus, the moon will also oppose Uranus in Taurus, which means you might want to prepare for a few unexpected curveballs thrown in your direction. Chances are, things may go in a different direction than you were expecting, Taurus!

Scorpio: You’re Taking it Too Hard

When people tell you to “relax,” while you’re watching the Super Bowl, it probably makes you feel WAY less relaxed. During this year’s Super Bowl, the moon will be moving through Scorpio and opposing unpredictable Uranus, which means that major mood swings might be inevitable. Try to distance yourself from the outcome, especially if you find yourself placing all your bets on it. This game will probably be an extremely close one, so remember to breathe!