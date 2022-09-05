These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They’re An Inspiration To Everyone

Scroll To See More Images

There’s never a dull moment in the sky, because astrology always gives us something to look forward to. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Mercury retrograde *insert eye roll emoji here*. Fortunately, it’s the last Mercury retrograde of the year, but three zodiac signs will have the best week of September 5 to September 11 (and for now, they’re in the clear).

We can all benefit from a little constructive criticism, so be sure to keep an open mind this week. After all, with Venus entering meticulous Virgo on September 5, energies surrounding romance, finances and guilty pleasures will be put under a magnifying glass. While Venus brings abundance, harmony and fulfillment, Mercury-ruled Virgo hones in on all the details surrounding a specific process in order to be productive and resourceful. Thanks to this shift, there are plenty of opportunities to get organized and put your dreams in motion this week, but it gets better!

After the moon enters Aquarius on September 6—bringing emphasis to your community affairs and visions of the future—La Luna will connect with chatty Mercury, making this a wonderful time to socialize, collaborate and partake in mentally stimulating convo—flirtatious banter included! And although Mercury retrograde kicks off the following day, this grace period is presenting you with an opportunity to reflect, review and retrace your steps. Big decisions are being made towards the end of the fall season… and well, this week’s full moon in Pisces on September 10 is shedding light on what may need to be released in the process. More importantly, this is a gentle reminder from the cosmos to follow your intuition and surrender to the divine.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re feeling so inspired under this week’s astro weather:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Taurus

Venus—your seductive planetary ruler—is making its dazzling debut in your fellow earth sign Virgo at the start of the week, which is lighting up you fifth house of creativity, romance and general self-expression. When Venus is in a meticulous sign like Virgo, the planet of sugar and spice feels the most fulfilled when grounded and productive, so I hope you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, Taurus. Whether you’re working on a tedious passion project or diving into a romantic courtship that could potentially go the distance, you shouldn’t let this energy go to waste.

In the meantime, think back to the new moon in Pisces that took place back in March 2022 and reflect on how far you’ve come, specifically when it comes to your aspirations, individual freedom and visions of the future. With this in mind, this week’s full moon will be equally as heartfelt as it is serendipitous, given its conjunction with dreamy Neptune and harmonious sextile to Uranus in Taurus. You’re breaking away from toxic belief systems and deceptive environments that may have stifled your authenticity once upon a time. A highly anticipated “full-circle moment” is finally arriving.

Cancer

There’s an incoming message of love and it has your name on it. After all, Venus is entering your chatty third house of communication on September 5, which is sprucing up your social life. Think before you commit to a situation, but if you’re feeling intuitively guided to lend someone a helping hand, don’t fight the urge. After all, Venus in Virgo finds bliss when partaking in acts of kindness, even if it’s something as silly as proofreading a close friend’s email before they hit that send button. Others of you, however, may opt for cultivating a creative skill that requires some of your manual dexterity.

Now, what makes this week’s Venus in Virgo transit all the more interesting is, the Aquarius moon will harmonize with Mercury (Virgo’s ruler), all while shaking up your intuitive fourth house of innermost feelings, and mysterious eighth house of intimacy. So, if you happen to be messaging back and forth with a romantic love interest, chances are the conversations will go from light-hearted and friendly to spontaneous and wildly flirtatious.

Scorpio

Venus enters Virgo at the start of the week, which will gracefully fertilize your social atmosphere. It’s been quite heavy—and somewhat depressing—having the South Node hovering over your zodiac sign, but this bright and luxurious energy is presenting you with tons of unexpected opportunities. You may also be rethinking your online presence. That said, when was the last time you spruced up your Instagram Bio, or uploaded a new offering to your online shop? Tweeting your best pals will also do, so spread the love.

Mercury will be stationing retrograde on September 9, which means many of you will likely run into old friends you haven’t heard from in a while, while others make the conscious effort to reconnect with your ride-or-dies (especially the ones who know your secrets). Intimacy has always been your first language, and this week’s full moon in Pisces will bring celebration and healing. A heart-chakra activation, this lunation will sit alongside enchanting Neptune in your fifth house of passion, creativity and unique self-expression. Whether it be a romantic love interest you simply can’t stop fantasizing about, or an art project that has you basking in the limelight, the cosmos is encouraging you to let all the love in.

