These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween

Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour?

The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your will to be weird? It’s no holds barred with this groovy air sign, so consider this an opportunity to go against the grain, and tap into your colorful eccentricities. After all, the last thing Aquarius wants to do is fall in line. The more unconventional your perspective, the better! With Mars retrograding through Gemini, there’s no telling where your mind will wander.

Shortly after the moon enters Pisces, it will form a trine with the Scorpio sun on November 3. Mystical and emotionally fluid, this intuitive synergy can be harnessed in more ways than one. But with so many planets transiting through Scorpio, heart-to-heart conversations and raw exchanges where we can openly express our vulnerabilities will naturally flow with ease.

There’s something innately revealing about having the sun, Venus, Mercury and the South Node in Scorpio, so there’s no use in inhibiting yourself, especially if it’s coming from a place of fear. The week comes to a close with the moon in Aries harmonizing with Saturn in Aquarius on November 6, which serves as a gentle reminder to stay true to your individuality both socially, and in terms of your future goals and dreams.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more than likely vibing high this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Cancer

Your passions are running high this week, and it’s all thanks to the stellium of planets sizzling through your sassy fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self-expression, but it gets better. Despite whether you’re currently in a romantic partnership, the moon’s ingress into spontaneous Aquarius on October 31 will bring some unexpected shake ups to your world, which could very well spice things up. The choice is yours.

Then on November 3, amidst the moon’s journey through enchanting Pisces—your exotic ninth house of expansion, adventure and self-discovery—Luna will harmonize with the sun via your fifth house of creativity, passion projects and romantic rendezvous. Do you dare to venture into the unknown? Stepping out of your comfort zone could prove to be wildly serendipitous.

Scorpio

‘Tis your season, Scorpio! Got plans for Halloween? Truth be told, with the moon entering rebellious Aquarius—via your fourth house of home, personal matters and innermost feelings—some of you may opt for hosting this year’s Monster Mash with family and friends, while others of you choose to go wherever the wind takes you. Either way, you will likely experience a strong urge for freedom during this time, so make sure to do something fun.

Then, on November 3, after the moon enters Pisces—your fifth house of love, creativity and self-expression—Luna will join forces with the sun in your sign, which means you’re not only feeling as inspired as ever, but also incredibly committed to the pursuit of your passions. Your energy will also be magnetized, so use all of this celestial magic wisely. Don’t undermine your power.

Pisces

You’re unapologetically indulging your wild delights and intriguing curiosities this week. Pretty on brand for a holiday like Halloween, but the moon’s journey through Aquarius—your second house of confidence, values and possessions—is urging you to find comfort in your strange talents, and otherworldly beauty. Costume contest, anyone? You know a thing or two about intertwining reality with fantasy, so perhaps it’s time you do what you do best.

After the moon enters your sign on November 2, Luna will harmonize with the sun in Scorpio—via your exotic ninth house of expansion, adventure and taboo-like philosophies—and this enlightening synergy will only increase the effects of your innate F.O.M.O. That said, don’t confuse your passion to explore the unknown with restlessness. The key is to find an outlet for your daring pursuits, and thrill-seeking ways.

