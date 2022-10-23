These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it?

In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will be joining forces with Mercury in amicable Libra on October 24, merging our thoughts and emotions, making it easier to open up so communication can flow. This will be a supportive energy to work with, especially since it’s happening a day before the eclipse. So, if there’s something you’re struggling with, or would like to get off your chest, this synergy is encouraging you to lean on a friend. As for the solar eclipse on October 25, this will be an introspective time, as it is challenging us to go within and reconnect with our shadow side.

The truth isn’t always pretty, but confronting our fears, triggers and/or vices will ultimately set us free in the long run. The following day, Mercury will harmonize with Mars in Gemini, which is always convenient, especially those of you trying to relay an important message, or perhaps collaborate with like-minded individuals. Again, this depends on how you’re feeling with the post-eclipse vibes, so make sure you’re being gentle with yourself. On a brighter note, lucky Jupiter will be returning to Pisces, the sign of rulership, on October 28. It’s never too late to make your dreams come true.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why the rest of the week holds so much promise:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Cancer

You know a thing or two about going within, and partaking in self-reflection, but something deeply illuminating is being brought to your attention this week. This could be via a casual conversation with a family member, or someone you wholeheartedly trust, as the moon will conjunct Mercury in your emotionally driven fourth house on October 24. Sometimes perspective is all you need, but with a supercharged solar eclipse in your heart-centered fifth house the following day, there’s no denying the serendipity of it all.

This may or may not inspire you to make a bold move, but one thing’s for sure: this solar eclipse is here to help you transcend your creative and romantic limitations. You’ll never regret following your heart, so do what feels right. And if you’ve been lacking faith or hope, you’re in for a treat as Jupiter will return to your lucky ninth house of expansion on October 28. So… go on, and dream a little dream.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Scorpio

Don’t let anyone intimidate you about this eclipse season! October’s solar eclipse has your name on it, and you’re ready to rise from the ashes like the phoenix. You’ve done the work, and you’ve been doing the work. Chances are you can already sense the changes that are happening within, and all around you. The good news is, those sweet airy trines happening throughout the week—moon conjunct Mercury on October 24, and Mercury trine Mars on October 26—are opening your mind, and inspiring new curiosities in the process.

Then, just in time for your spiritual awakening, Jupiter re-enters Pisces on October 28, reigniting your fifth house of passion, celebration and creative expression. Reconnect with your muse, and open your heart. This could spark anything from an enchanting love story to a serendipitous moment that changes everything.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For October 2022

Pisces

Communication is everything this week, especially when it comes to your unique belief systems and personal philosophies. This could be with regards to a professional collaboration, or a creative venture you’re entertaining before sharing with a significant other. After all, the solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 will likely dare you to venture into the unknown, even if this doesn’t happen right away.

Eclipses usher in powerful new beginnings, and the next six months will unlock your doors of perception, which could lead to you asking yourself very big questions about the future. Your faith could indeed be tested, but Jupiter’s ingress back into your sign on October 28 is expanding your visions, and replenishing you with its divine vibration.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For October 2022