These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Having the Best Week, Because They’re Tapping Into a Deep Source of Power

The last week of the ever delightful Libra season can feel bittersweet, but the sun’s ingress into Scorpio can really only mean one thing: it’s almost Halloween! Either way, there are more positive aspects than there are negative, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 17 to 23. Catching feelings? Mars and Venus—Lovers of the cosmos—are vibing and thriving, as are your romantic relationships and social collaborations.

This week begins during the last quarter moon in Cancer, which has everything to do with transition and completion, but it gets better. Amidst glimmering through Libra, the sun and Venus will join forces with go-getter Mars in Gemini on October 17 and 18. This is when things will get flirty and interesting! Venus loves to be in Libra, especially when it comes to helping us relate to each other and remain amicable. They don’t call this time of year “cuffing season” for nothing! Mars in Gemini, on the other hand, brings energy, passion and momentum to our exchanges, surroundings and thought process. With that said, there is plenty of mentally stimulating energy to go around, as you’re stumbling across opportunities to connect, socialize and schmooze.

As if this weren’t enough reason to approach your romantic interest and take a chance on love, there will be a Venus cazimi (heart of the sun) on October 22—this occurs when Venus conjuncts the sun—bringing forth powerful insight and surprising revelations surrounding relationships, compromise and significant others. Are you ready for an intensity filled Scorpio season? The week comes to a close with the sun and Venus moving into Scorpio on October 23, while Saturn stations direct in Aquarius. On your mark, get set, go!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why the rest of the week holds so much promise:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

You’re asserting yourself and making quite an impression in the process. Leave it to the sun and Venus in Libra to dazzle your relationship sector, but while in harmony with your red-hot planetary ruler, Mars, on October 17 and 18, you epitomize that of sugar and spice. Conversations are flowing, and you’re as confident as ever. And the moon’s shift into vivacious Leo—your fifth house of love, passion and self-expression—continues to fuel your fire. Then, upon the moon’s shift into Virgo midweek, Luna will join forces with rebellious Uranus in a spontaneous trine, enlightening you with new strategy and inspiration. As for this week’s Venus cazimi, something significant will be brought to your attention, specifically when pertaining to your one-on-one relationships.

Gemini

Following your instincts has never felt this good and you’re not letting anything get in the way of your heart’s desires. On October 17 and 18, the sun and Venus will dance with go-getter Mars in your sign, energizing and igniting your passions in ways you may not be expecting. Now, I’m not necessarily guaranteeing fireworks in your love life, but there’s nothing you desire more than a riveting game of mental tennis… because well, everyone knows you’re the wordsmith of the zodiac (and your sparkling wit could sell sand to a desert dweller). As for your professional life, you’re experiencing an exquisite synergy of inspiration that’s allowing you to rebrand your public image and communications. Last but not least, there will be a Venus cazimi bringing sweet solar rays of perspective and gratification to your heart-centered fifth house just before Scorpio season begins on October 23. Don’t undermine the synchronicities! It’s not just a coincidence, babe.

Libra

Do your research and take a chance on something risky this week. You may be taking this risk in your career or in your professional life, especially since the week kicks off with a last-quarter moon in your 10th house of reputation and public standing, but it doesn’t have to be. On top of having the sun and Venus adorning your sign with love and lure, both luminaries will join forces with Mars in Gemini on October 17 and 18. Inquisitive and spontaneous, Mars is sizzling through your ninth house of worldly pursuits and unknown territory… so rest assured, the cosmos are giving you the green light to align yourself with the words “carpe diem” and live your life to the fullest. The best part? You end your solar season on a momentous note, with a beautiful Venus cazimi in your sign. This means your celestial ruler is surrounded by the sun’s magical rays of light, while illuminating themes surrounding your values, love language and romantic partnerships.

