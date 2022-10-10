These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible

Scroll To See More Images

After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind.

Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about a professional opportunity? On top of the fact that Mercury the messenger is back to business as usual, its move into loquacious Libra on October 10 will more than likely clear the air. This is especially true for those of you who were caught up, trying to dissect the details surrounding a personal and/or professional partnership throughout the retrograde. You’re in luck as Venus—planet of abundance, romance and values—is glimmering through its sign of rulership, Libra, which effortlessly compliments our relationships and social interactions. And since Venus naturally rules Libra, both the sun and Mercury will have a similar appeal.

More clarity awaits as the sun forms a harmonious trine with Saturn retrograde on October 11, which is not only a plus for cultivating discipline and structure, but also an opportunity to solidify plans that revolve around our one-on-one connections. Take a deep breath. By October 13, there will be six planets—sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn—moving through air signs, bringing focus to social and mental pursuits. Either way, you’ll definitely wanna speak up, considering Venus’ trine to Saturn on October 14. Are you ready to seal the deal? This ride-or-die synergy is ideal for long-term relationships and commitments that are worth investing in.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why the rest of the week holds so much promise:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Gemini

Sashay, sashay! The only thing better than your celestial ruler, Mercury, moving in direct motion—and *finally* out of its post-retrograde shadow on October 16—is the fact that it’s sitting with the sun and dazzling Venus in Libra, via your fifth house of celebration, flirty rendezvous and creative self-expression. You’re *one hundred percent* in your element, even if that means choosing to partake in some well-deserved R&R when the moon slips into pleasure-seeking Taurus on October 10. Although, getting some rest is probably a good idea, considering the sun’s trine to Saturn the following day.

Are you ready to put your brilliant work on display? You’re a sparkling intellectual and natural communicator at heart, but the sun’s connection to Saturn is here to help you take things to the next level, specifically when it pertains to your personal branding, as well as your ability to relay a message to the masses. After the moon enters your sign on October 13, Venus will follow in the sun’s footsteps, connecting with structured Saturn. Whatever you decide to commit to—be it personally or professionally—will be equally as long-lasting as it is legitimate. This could be everything from an entrepreneurial venture to a publishing gig you’ve been anticipating. Send that pitch!

Libra

Hope you’re celebrating your solar season surrounded by friends, family and those who make your heart skip a beat! Using your voice never felt so good, especially now with Mercury back in your sign to kick off the week. And with the moon slipping into sensually driven Taurus—your eighth house of intimacy and joint finances—you’re not only charming with your delivery, but also direct with communication. In other words, it’s time to ask for what you want and deserve.

Keep in mind, while transiting through your sign, the sun will align with Saturn on October 11, followed by your planetary ruler, Venus on October 14. That said, If you’ve been lacking clarity in your love life, or perhaps when it comes to your next creative venture, be sure to harness this stabilizing synergy for your highest good. Crystalize your brand aesthetic, and invest in yourself, because you’re worth it.

Aquarius

Catching feelings for someone who lives overseas, Aquarius? If you’re not texting the cutie you met abroad, then indulging in mentally stimulating banter will certainly do! This is all thanks to Mercury’s shift into Libra on October 10—as it will join the sun and Venus via your expansive ninth house of travel, education and spiritual pursuits—so don’t hesitate to submit that blog post… or if you’re feeling someone special, send that text.

On October 11, the sun—celestial ruler of your relationship sector——will join forces with Saturn in your sign, helping you bring structure and discipline to a significant partnership, whether it be personally or professionally. Although, when considering the moon’s ingress into witty Gemini on October 13—your fifth house of love, passion and self-expression—followed by Venus’ trine to Saturn the next day, this will likely revolve around a romantic interest, if not a creative musing you wish to pursue.

