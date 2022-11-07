These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, as Long as They’re Willing to Embrace Change

Scroll To See More Images

Feeling overwhelmed? You’re not alone. There are pivotal changes on the horizon, and the last eclipse season of 2022 is paving the way for something sweet. Despite the intensity-filled and action-packed energies being presented to us in the upcoming days, three zodiac signs will have the best week of November 7 to 13. Either way, there’s no need to be discouraged. The collective shifts that are taking place are equally as intimidating as they are liberating, so trust the process.

On November 8, there will be a total lunar eclipse in Taurus, which will naturally dominate the energy of the week. For reference, check where 16 degrees of this fixed earth sign lives on your birth chart, and think back to the new moon solar eclipse that took place back in the same sign on April 30. Governed by Venus in Scorpio—where the planet of love, relationships and stability is at its detriment—this blood moon lunar eclipse will usher in some uncomfortable but much-needed changes, specifically when it comes to the dark side of our pleasures, relationship patterns and spending habits. Conjunct revolutionary Uranus—the planet of breakthroughs, technology and unexpected changes—we are being presented with the opportunity to practice radical self-acceptance, and break free from limitations and inhibitions.

Before the week comes to a close, Venus will harmonize with dreamy Neptune on November 12, followed by transformative Pluto on November 13. This is an interesting configuration for the planet of love, given that it transcends emotional boundaries whilst dancing with nebulous Neptune, but its connection to alchemical Pluto inspires the exact opposite, as it will magnify and intensify our desires. If anything, having compassion for yourself and surrendering your Venusian (i.e. financial, beauty, love-related) fears could deepen a bond, or serve as a catalyst for financial success.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to thrive this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Virgo

What may seem burdening or intimidating to you at first could turn out to be incredibly rewarding. This is especially true when considering this week’s total lunar eclipse, as it will touch down on your expansive ninth house of worldly pursuits, all while making a conjunction to change-maker Uranus. Venturing out of your comfort zone is always easier said than done, but this is precisely where your power lies this week.

Allow yourself to be stirred, inspired and/or triggered by the thrilling opportunities and unique belief systems that are challenging your current mindset. Dare to indulge your curiosities, and share your intriguing perspective with the rest of the world? The same goes for your immediate surroundings, despite whether the people around you are on board with this new adventure. This is your personal journey to self-discovery.

Capricorn

Have your external surroundings and/or social networks put a damper on your individual self-expression? This could be in terms of your social media presence, while others of you reflect on the friends and acquaintances you’ve chosen to surround yourself with. Either way, this week’s total lunar eclipse is bringing significant (and perhaps even unexpected) changes to themes surrounding your idea of personal fulfillment, as well as the inspiration behind your creative musings.

Are you ready to step into your most radiant, secure and authentic self? This could also be in terms of your love language and romantic interests, but the cosmos wants you to take a good look at the dynamic of your social life, and that of your aspirations and visions of the future. For instance, are you being honest with yourself, or are you merely comfortable keeping up with the status quo? It’s your turn to rise.

Pisces

If your dreams and longterm goals were cloaked with fears and shadowy doubts once upon a time, this week’s lunar eclipse is here to set you free. Shaking up your familiar third house of immediate exchanges and local community—all while making a conjunction to erratic Uranus, the change-maker planet—the cosmos is purposely putting a magnifying glass on the unconscious blockages that have been inhibiting you from stepping into your fullest potential.

Surrendering the pain and/or tension of these past experiences isn’t going to happen overnight, but Venus’ harmonious connection to your numinous ruler, Neptune, and powerhouse Pluto between November 10 and 13 will kickstart the healing process. Similar to that feeling you get when you’re about to take a leap of faith, allow yourself to wander into this new chapter of your life, without fear or doubt. You are exactly where you need to be.

