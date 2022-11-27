These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Sagittarius Season

Scroll To See More Images

Adventure awaits, stargazers! The cosmos is in the process of redirecting our energy towards a brand-new path, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 28 to December 4. The sun is glimmering through overzealous Sagittarius—the last fire sign of the zodiac—where we are not only reinvigorated by hope, but encouraged to step into our highest truth.

In the meantime, reflect on what’s been getting in-between you and your true calling. After all, Mars retrograde will reconnect with Saturn on November 28, producing energy that can be equally as enlightening as it feels grounding. The influence of Mars retrograde is encouraging you to retrace our steps while Saturn in Aquarius is bringing you down to earth, allowing you to stabilize and solidify future plans. That said, if you’ve been distracted with a sensory overload of intrusive thoughts or social media scrolling, Mars trine Saturn is here to help you get back to business. On another note, between November 29 and December 1, Mercury and Venus—planet of love—will harmonize with Saturn, which will also help in strengthening our relationship, exchanges and wisdom for the future.

Shortly after, upon the moon’s ingress into audacious Aries on December 2, Luna will meet with the sun in an enthusiastic trine, followed by harmony-seeking Venus on December 3, the same day Neptune stations direct in Pisces. You may not be one hundred percent sure about what the future holds, but cultivating your passions and following your dreams will certainly suffice for the time being.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to thrive this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Leo

The progress you seek within yourself, and in terms of one-on-one relationships starts with you, and your ability to maintain an open mind this week. This could very well go in your favor, especially when considering Mars retrograde’s trine to stabilizing Saturn, as you are being intuitively nudged to reconsider things, both when it comes to your social surroundings, and your significant unions.

If you’ve been unconsciously allowing societal programming or outside sources to determine the foundation of your connections, this is your eureka moment so pay attention. Mercury and Venus will eventually harmonize with the taskmaster planet between November 29 and December 1, which is where you’re likely to reconsider the next steps. Your truth is your north star. Luna will make a sassy trine with the sun on December 2, followed by Venus on December 3. Be the leader that you are!

Sagittarius

There have been some important conversations you’ve recently swept under the rug, but you’re being presented with a chance to speak up your truth. In the meantime, think back to September 28, as Mars retrograde is reconnecting with Saturn on November 28, where you are likely to see things in a brand-new way. This is your cue to approach things differently; if not now when?

Everyone knows you mean business, too, as Mercury and Venus will harmonize with Saturn between November 29 and December 1, which is where you’re likely to feel more confident and grounded when conveying important messages, or perhaps deciding on whether you should commit to something. The moon will dance with the sun in your sign on December 2, followed by Venus on December 3. Your heart speaks for itself.

Pisces

All of the innerwork you’ve been doing these past couple of years is showing more than you realize, and it started with your ability to bask in the stillness of your higher self. Trusting in what the universe has in store for tomorrow, without needing to grasp onto every detail. This could’ve stemmed from the dynamic of your earlier experiences, and how you processed information once upon a time. Either way, you are rising above it.

You are being fully supported on this spiritual journey, and Mars retrograde trine Saturn on November 28 is validating your strength. Btw, the first quarter moon in your sign on November 30 will not only heighten your intuitive wisdom, but also encourage you to have compassion for those who surround you. Your dream planetary ruler, Neptune, stations direct on December 3. Your soul longs for sweet slumber.

