These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon

Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being.

It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On November 21, curious Mercury will join forces with Venus in Sagittarius, and this uplifting synergy will not only broaden our personal horizons, but also quench our curiosities with infinite possibilities. Collaborations, creative musings and money-making abilities are highlighted at this time, so upwards and onwards!

After all, the sun will join Mercury and Venus the next day, and this will help energize and manifest some of these colorful visions. Speaking of manifestation, there will be a bountiful new moon in Sagittarius on November 23, the same day its celestial ruler, Jupiter, stations direct. For those of you wondering, it doesn’t get more auspicious than that; be sure to take some time to reflect, so you can plant your seeds of intention during this fertile lunar phase.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to thrive this week:

Leo

Open your heart, and make a wish. Savvy Mercury and delightful Venus are joining forces in optimistic Sagittarius on November 21, dazzling your heart-centered fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self-expression, all while its ruler (Jupiter) glimmers through your eighth house of mergers and shared resources. To infinity and beyond; everything from your unique love language to your relationship with self-love is being emphasized at this time. The same goes for your inner child, and the colorful array of talents your soul brought to this lifetime.

If you’ve been inhibiting yourself from the joy and/or affection you crave, or perhaps choosing to pass on celebrating your personal gain, things are shifting in a positive way this week. This is especially true with the sun (your celestial ruler) joining Mercury and Venus the following day, but it doesn’t end there. The moon will renew itself in the same sign on Nov. 23, bringing fertility and new beginnings to this area of your life. You’re reconnecting with yourself, and it’s bringing you closer to everything you’ve been hoping for.

Sagittarius

Light some incense, and set the mood. After all, with Mercury conjunct Venus in your sign, you’re equally as inspired as you are vocal, whether it be in terms of finances and creativity, or your relationship with a significant other. You’re in your element, and you’re finding the courage to speak your truth, and all that you believe is waiting for you over the horizon. Your visions are larger than life, and it’s making your solar season all the more exhilarating.

What are you bringing with you on this solar return, and what are you ready to leave behind? There will be a gorgeous new moon in your sign on Nov. 23, and it’s renewing itself on the same day your celestial ruler, Jupiter, stations direct. This new beginning could be something you were entertaining in the past, and the opportunity is suddenly coming back around. Every experience is a muse.

Pisces

You’re calling your power back, and this is only the beginning. On top of feeling inspired and enveloped in your interconnectedness this week, Mercury and Venus are serving as a divine compass via your 10th house of career, reputation and sense of authority. Follow your instincts, and let your higher self be a guide to your next destination. What do your future visions look like? How can you expand your personal and/or professional horizons?

After the sun joins Mercury and Venus on Nov. 22, energizing your 10th house of boss moves, the moon will renew itself in this area of your chart. Make a wish. What are you striving towards in your professional life? Maybe you’re reflecting on your future parental skills, or your relationship with a prominent parent; how have your belief systems evolved this past year? A whole new you is about to show the world what you’re really made of.

