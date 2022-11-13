These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Most Magical Week & They Deserve Every Minute of It

Scroll To See More Images

After an overwhelming eclipse season, the astrological energies will soften, which is both comforting and much-needed. A harmonious and emotionally healing grand water trine will dominate the skies, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 14 to 20. For those of you wondering, Scorpio season will soon be coming to a close, so pat yourself on the back for pushing through this transformative time.

While dancing through the shadowy depths of Scorpio, the sun will harmonize with mystical Neptune on November 14. Are you ready to bask in your magical slumber? This will not only supercharge your intuition, but also heighten your sense of compassion, empathy and spirituality. Your dreams could be more vivid than usual at this time, so grab a journal if you remember. That same day, Mercury will sextile transformative Pluto, adding a layer of intensity and passion to your thoughts and exchanges, which continues to compliment the mysterious essence of the water element, considering its dominant presence.

Venus—planet of love and beauty—will dance with expansive and open-hearted Jupiter on November 15. This could be quite auspicious, but it’s important to be discerning with your ideals vs. current reality. On a brighter note, this energy is beneficial for romance and creative expression, so be sure to harness the magic. The following day, Mercury will follow Venus’ footsteps, aligning with Jupiter which, in turn, expands and emphasizes our communication style, as well as our ability to read between the lines.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re vibing high this week:

Cancer

On top of the fact that you’re thriving in your element, you’re also incredibly in tune with your surroundings. This increases your confidence and evokes your creative muse. After all, the sun, Mercury and Venus are dazzling your fifth house of romance, passion, pleasure and authenticity… so, what’s not to love? As if this weren’t enough reason to celebrate and live your best life, the sun will form a harmonious trine to dreamy Neptune on November 14, which is the closest thing to wearing your favorite pair of rose-colored glasses.

Nothing wrong with fantasizing, as long as you maintain your balance. This is an opportunity to tap into your spiritual gifts, in order to transcend the vibrations you no longer resonate with. The best part? Venus and Mercury will dance with prosperous Jupiter on November 15 and 16, adding a layer of serendipity to the mix, so don’t hesitate to test your luck. Others of you may feel a strong pull towards a significant other, so romantic feelings are also a possibility. Trusting your intuition is everything, especially on November 20 when the sun trines Jupiter, so follow your heart.

Scorpio

If the beginning of your solar season felt rough, things will finally start to line up in your favor. This is especially true when considering the magical aspects happening this week… but we all have free will, so it’s up to you to take advantage of these auspicious energies. For instance, in addition to the sun harmonizing with Neptune—helping you tame your ego and have more compassion for yourself, in order to step into your fullest potential—Mercury will connect with your modern ruler, Pluto, which is where things get even more interesting.

If you’ve been secretly waiting for insight on something or someone, this could bring you the clarity you’ve been seeking, so don’t undermine the messages that come through at this time. The same goes for your communication style, as you are incredibly sharp and penetrating with your delivery. Then, Venus, Mercury and the sun will join forces with lucky Jupiter—via your fifth house of authenticity, passion and self expression—so chances are you will be celebrating your successes, while others of you have the time of your life. Your happiness is calling, so follow your bliss.

Pisces

If you’ve been waiting patiently for an opportunity to arise, this could be your lucky week. After all, in addition to having Jupiter on your side, the sun is also glimmering through your lucky ninth house of expansion, and self-discovery. Trusting yourself and the magic behind your ideals is leading you down the right path, and Mercury’s harmonious sextile to alchemical Pluto on November 14 means business. Don’t be afraid to speak up, and/or inquire about a situation at this time. Your spidey senses are on high alert. The sun will also be in harmony with your planetary ruler, Neptune, which will simultaneously heighten your intuition.

Sounds eerie but you’re also somewhat of a shapeshifter at this time, making it easier to sense what’s hidden beneath the surface of your surroundings. It gets better though, as Venus, Mercury and the sun will eventually connect with lucky Jupiter in your sign which is nothing short of favorable, considering the magnifying and prospero influence of the Greater Benefic planet. Whether it be via an entrepreneurial venture or an exhilarating romance with someone from a different cultural background, one thing’s for sure… and, it’s that you’re as inspired as ever to move forward, and take a leap of faith.

