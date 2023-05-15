These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because They’ve Got Luck On Their Side

Scroll To See More Images

The sky is incredibly active, and the energies available are swirling with magic and potential. Granted, there’s always a catch that requires us to put in our part, but these three zodiac signs will have the best week of May 15 to May 21. In the meantime, reflect on your manifestations, as there is fertility and growth surrounding the upcoming transits. Btw, three planets will change zodiac signs this week—this is not a drill!

As you may know, Mercury the messenger is *finally* moving in direct motion, but it’s important to keep watch of what comes up (at least) until the post-retrograde shadow is over on May 31. This is especially significant to consider with lucky Jupiter joining Mercury and Uranus in Taurus this week, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The week begins with the moon slipping into fiery Aries, encouraging us to assert ourselves and act on our feelings, while its ruler (Mars) meets with dreamy Neptune in a harmonious trine. Now, traditional astrology believes the red planet is in its detriment when transiting Cancer, but this softhearted combination is actually bringing us inward, and replacing our “sword” with compassion, and intuition. This is an excellent time for self-care, introspection and spiritual pursuits.

Jupiter–Greater Benefic and the planet of luck, expansion, wisdom and prosperity—makes its official debut in security-seeking Taurus on May 16, and for the first time in 12 years. This is always fun, as its larger-than-life presence will bring blessings and support to a different area of your birth chart. And though the influence of Pluto retrograde is bound to bring a bit of tension, a new moon in Taurus (on May 19) will present you with the opportunity to commit to something fruitful and stable. As if this weren’t enough astrological momentum, Mars will finally enter the vivacious sign of Leo on May 20, and just in time for Gemini season. Double trouble with a side of sass? Absolutely.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re vibing high this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Taurus

Your solar season has been action-packed with transits, making your desire to “stop and smell the roses” easier said than done, but it’s time to bask in the blessings that are headed your way. In the meantime, reflect on where you were 12 years ago, as Jupiter—the planet of abundance, wisdom and expansion—will return to your sign on May 16.

That said, the next 12 months will be incredibly auspicious for you, as the most bountiful planet in the solar system will bring you into prosperity, and cosmic enlightenment. There is rich soil for you to plant your seeds of intention, and this week’s new moon will renew itself in your sign on May 19. Make a wish, and manifest!

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For May 2023

Cancer

You’re one step closer to materializing, and grounding your dreams in reality. To kick things off, the moon’s ingress into Aries at the top of the week will activate an intuitive trine between Mars in your sign, and Neptune. Follow the surge of intuitive wisdom that is guiding you forward. After all, with lucky Jupiter debuting in Taurus the following day—bringing expansion to your community affairs, social contributions and sense of belonging in the world—it’s safe to say you will soon reap your reward.

Opportunities could come out of the woodwork, but a part of you can already sense what’s to come. A new moon in Taurus on May 19 couldn’t arrive at a better time, as you are being presented with a new-found value system, specifically when in regards to your ideals. And with Mars entering your stability-seeking second house of money and sensual pleasures, you’re ready to capitalize on your talents, skills and abilities.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For May 2023

Capricorn

Spending time with your loved ones at the start of the week could benefit you in more ways than one, especially with the moon entering your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations. This will also compliment the Mars-Neptune trine, bringing emphasis to your partnership and communication sector. Whether creatively or an opportunity to strengthen your emotional bonds, this is a lovely and supportive aspect.

I will say, if you decide to take the creative route, you’ll be as inspired as ever upon Jupiter’s debut in Taurus, and your fifth house of creativity, passion projects and self-expression on May 16. The next 12 months will be about you, your inner child and your beloved musings. And if you’re feeling the pull to get started, be sure to harness the energy of the new moon in Taurus on May 19. It’s time to reflect on the ways you can showcase your talents, and unique abilities.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For May 2023