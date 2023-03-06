These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because Saturn in Aquarius Is *Finally* Over

Scroll To See More Images

The most pivotal month of 2023 has arrived, and though the mere thought of these upcoming transits is enough reason to feel “intimidated,” three zodiac signs will have the best week of March 6 to 12, so never say never!

In addition to this week’s full moon in Virgo, taskmaster Saturn will be concluding its 3-year-long journey through fixed air sign Aquarius. A significant chapter is ready to come to a close, which can feel similar to an upgrade and/or graduation of sorts, so think back to March 2020 for reference on this pivotal chapter.

While the sun glimmers through nebulous Pisces—a zodiac sign that sees the world through rose-colored glasses—it rendezvous with eccentric Uranus in an exhilarating sextile. So, in addition to serving as a signal of the upcoming energies that are ahead, this is a wonderful aspect for experimentation, with your creativity and intuitive wisdom. This, of course, compliments the full-moon vibes, as the moon will peak via the methodical and resourceful sign of Virgo the following day, bringing emphasis to matters surrounding our health, routines and productivity. Soon after, Saturn—planet of discipline and karma—will also join forces with Mercury, Neptune and the sun in Pisces, kicking off a brand-new cycle of growth while giving the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) a break from the pressure.

Feeling saucy? Venus—planet of love and friendship—will form a sexy sextile to Mars in Gemini on March 11, which will not only inspire you to take the lead in romance, but also cultivate your own freedom and autonomy. The more bold you are with your delivery, the more likely you are to make a statement. After all, Venus is in Mars-ruled Aries, and Mars is in thought-provoking Gemini, so use your words. Otherwise, this feisty synergy is encouraging you to connect with your immediate community, because you’re bound to make a dazzling impression.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re thriving this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

You’ve been doing a lot of soul searching, and it’s benefiting you more than you may realize at first. For instance, if you pay attention to what comes to mind on March 6—during the sun’s sextile to Uranus—you’ll likely come to find that your ability to surrender all fears and doubts is slowly but surely reconnecting you with your power.

Having the audacity and confidence to create a daily ritual and/or routine that works best for you can be incredibly empowering, and the Virgo full moon is here to prove it. As for March 11, when Venus meets with your celestial ruler, Mars, don’t hesitate to take to social media and the internet to express yourself via content creation or perhaps even a podcast.

Libra

Investing more time and energy into your health, wellness and peace of mind bringing positive results, and the sun’s sextile to Uranus on March 6 will nudge you with an epiphany, if not serve as a catalyst for a well-deserved breakthrough. The full moon in Virgo on March 7 is urging you to surrender a mindset that no longer serves you, but the best part?

Saturn is finally leaving your sister-sign Aquarius, where it spent the last three years in your fifth house of celebration, recognition and children. It’s your turn to carpe diem, and Venus’ sextile to Mars on March 11 is giving you the green light to move forward with confidence, and clarity.

Leo

If you’re not taking to the internet to share your hopes and dreams at the start of the week, then you may simply opt for gathering with your best pals. You’re in the mood to experiment, and you’re finding the courage to rise above the nuances of your social surroundings, which is incredibly healthy for your ego.

Epiphanies and realizations around your inhibitions—perhaps those that held you back from being your most authentic self once upon a time—are washing away with the tides of time, because you’re leaving an old cycle behind. Venus conjunct Jupiter in Aries (on March 1 and 2) propels you forward into the unknown, with hope, passion and bold enthusiasm. Your faith is a magnificent thing.

