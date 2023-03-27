These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week Ever—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Hopeful

Scroll To See More Images

Passions run high as the sun continues to blaze through fiery Aries, but (for the first time in six months) Mars is no longer in the sign of thought-provoking Gemini, which brings a much-needed change to the astrological atmosphere. And though the red planet of aggression isn’t necessarily thrilled to be transiting sentimental Cancer, these three zodiac signs will have the best week of March 27 through April 2, because they’re *finally* gaining intuitive clarity on next steps.

There are multiple planets and asteroids—sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Chiron, Vesta—transiting through Aries’ cardinal territory, which continues to signal the beginning of a brand-new chapter. Powerhouse Pluto is also activating the zero degree mark of socially conscious Aquarius, after spending the last 15 years regenerating and transforming everything from government hierarchies to the structure of our personal and professional foundations. Pluto’s first ingress into Aquarius—before stationing retrograde in May, and re-entering Capricorn in June—is presenting us with an energy prelude of what’s to come, which also highlights the areas where we’re being called to level up. Can you feel the shift?

This is all about tapping into your unique frequency, so you can eventually share these gifts with the masses for the greater good. On March 28, the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in Cancer, while Mercury joins forces with lucky Jupiter in Aries. The bigger picture is coming into view, and with Mars now moving through Cancer, this new-found sense of hope and desire is likely stemming from within. Meanwhile, Mars will meet with taskmaster Saturn in a stabilizing trine on March 30, which can be equally as reassuring as it is subliminally validating. By the end of the week, after the moon’s ingress into heart-centered Leo, Luna will dance with the sun and Jupiter in the fire of love, creativity and fertility.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re as inspired as ever this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Cancer

After six months of Mars in Gemini bootcamp—considering it gave you no choice but to dive deep into the inner workings of your mind—the red planet is finally out of your mystifying 12th house, and officially transiting through sign. As per textbook astrology, Mars is in its detriment via your emotional waters, but this doesn’t take away from the energy and momentum it brings to your innerworld, almost as if you’re being nourished and replenished after a long slumber.

Career and financial matters could come into play later in the week, when the moon enters Leo and your stability-seeking second house, as it will simultaneously meet with the sun and lucky Jupiter in your 10th house of authority, public persona and reputation in the world. A newly found sense of hope and confidence in your personal life reflects onto your professional life.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For April 2023

Scorpio

After months of deep introspection, you’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Scorpio. It’s a combination of things, starting with your traditional ruler, Mars, *finally* exiting your suspicious eighth house, and entering your ninth house of adventure, expansion and self-discovery. Mars also governs your sixth house of health, daily rituals and work routines, so this is highlighting a new journey approaching in the realm of your everyday life. Your modern ruler, Pluto, also entered Aquarius which is pretty major.

On March 28, Mercury will conjunct Jupiter in your sixth house, adding a layer of hope, passion and renewal to your day-to-day affairs, followed by the moon’s debut in Leo via your 10th house of authority, public persona and career ventures. Luna will eventually meet with the sun and prosperous Jupiter in an exhilarating trine, which is where you could be presented with a passion project, and/or professional opportunity of sorts.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For April 2023

Pisces

It’s refreshing when you realize Mars is *finally* out of your sensitive fourth house of home, family matters and emotional foundations, and officially charging up your heart-centered fifth house of love, passion and self-expression. Whether creatively or romantically, you have the energy and enthusiasm to commit to this new chapter of life, especially with a stellium of planets activating your stability-seeking second house of comfort, finances, and value systems.

What makes you feel secure and grounded? You’re ready to show up for yourself, and upon the moon’s ingress into Leo (your sixth house of daily routines and due diligence) on March 30, Luna will meet with the sun and Jupiter via your second house of money, self-worth and sensual pleasures. Honoring your personal needs, desires and values proves to be remarkably rewarding.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For April 2023