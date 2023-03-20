These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because Aries Season Is *Finally* Here

Scroll To See More Images

We’re well into the most pivotal month of 2023, and the springtime is officially in session. The best part? These three zodiac signs will have the best week of March 20 to March 26, and they’re channeling their main-character energy, which also happens to go hand-in-hand with Aries season.

The week kicks off amidst the vivacious Spring Equinox on March 20, which marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, the sun will also make its dynamic entrance in the overzealous sign of Aries, where it is naturally exalted. Here, the burning hot sun is a magnet for abundant courage and willpower, and this same burst of enthusiasm reflects upon our physical reality. As if a brand-new astrological year and celestial season wasn’t enough to inspire you, the new moon in Aries will take place at exactly zero degrees on March 21. Zero is a critical degree in astrology, as it is considered to be equally as primal as it is remarkably fertile. That said, check where zero degrees of Aries lives in your birth chart for reference on the effects of this lunation.

On March 23, powerhouse Pluto will also be concluding its journey through Capricorn, where it has triggered spiritual renewal and transformation since 2008. Reflect on your rebirth when in regards to your sense of authority, career, traditions and general structuring. Pluto’s ingress into Aquarius is simply a prelude of what’s to come, as the Lord of the Underworld will eventually retrograde back into Capricorn, before staying in Aquarius for good. Last but not least, go-getter Mars will be entering Cancer on March 25, after its five-month-long transit through Gemini since October 2022. What did you discover when in regards to your thought process, communication style and immediate surroundings? With Mars finally out of its post-retrograde shadow, there are revelations and perhaps even a sense of relief.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re being vindicated this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

It’s a brand-new astrological year, solar season and lunar cycle… but the best part is, this vivacious new beginning and equinox portal has your name on it, Aries. What are your goals and dreams for the rest of the year? What new identity are you stepping into? After the sun makes its grand entrance in your sign, the moon will renew itself in your cardinal territory on March 21.

This is where you’re being gifted with a clean slate to plant seeds of intention, and inspiration. Venus is also bringing stability and harmony to your second house of money, and all while forming a supportive sextile with Saturn. Your red-hot planetary ruler, Mars, will also wrap up its transit through Gemini and your third house of immediate surroundings—after five months of mercurial bootcamp—on March 25, as it will slip into Cancer and your fourth house of home.

Gemini

Teamwork makes the dream work, and you’re seeing this firsthand, Gemini. This is especially true when considering the sun’s debut in overzealous Aries and your 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom on March 20. What are you contributing to the masses? How can you share more of your sparkling intellect and unique gifts with the rest of the world?

Luna will be renewing itself via zero degrees of this cardinal fire sign on March 21, giving you all the more reason to plant seeds of intention for the future, whether it be with a like-minded group of individuals or on your own. It gets even better, as Pluto will be concluding its 15-year-journey through Capricorn and your eighth house of debt, intimacy and shared resources. It’s been a real doozy, but you’re almost out of the woods! Mars will also be entering your money sector on March 25, which is always a plus.

Sagittarius

Express yourself, don’t repress yourself, Sagittarius. After all, it’s not everyday the sun and moon join forces at zero degrees of your sister fire-sign, Aries, which also happens to be the ruler of your exuberant fifth house of love, creativity, passion projects and self-expression. Vanishing into the sky on March 21, the day after this year’s equinox, be sure to set your intentions as you are being supported by the cosmos in more ways than you realize.

Luna will also join your celestial ruler, Jupiter (luck, expansion, wisdom) in Aries on March 22, which will continue to supercharge this area of your chart. Heart-centered and bursting with enthusiasm, you are equally as optimistic as you are audacious with your expression. Celebrate your wins, be your most authentic self, and live your life to the fullest. Go-getter Mars will also be wrapping up its five-month-long journey through Gemini, and your relationship sector on March 25. That said, if things felt tense in this area of life, you’re catching a well-deserved break.

