These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Thanks to Venus Entering Taurus

It’s hard to believe we’re already half-way through the month of March, which means the springtime is right around the corner. That’s just one reason why these three zodiac signs will have the best week of March 13 to March 19, but there’s still so much more to come.

And while it may be less apparent than Saturn’s ingress into Aquarius (considering the social distancing and lockdowns we experienced back in 2020) the taskmaster planet has officially entered dreamy Pisces, where we are being encouraged to go within, and master our connection to a higher power.

Where does Pisces live in your birth chart? In addition to bringing you closer to your higher self, this highly-anticipated transit is signaling a brand-new era of life. Look at it this way—if Pisces is symbolic of the spiritual, ethereal and unconscious, and Saturn is a representation of our boundaries and structures, this transit will help you turn your dreams and ideals into a reality. That being said, while it may not necessarily make sense at first, it is important for you to trust your intuition and spiritual longings during this time. You could feel an unexplainable pull towards something greater, and yet not have tangible evidence to depend on. This is especially true when considering this week’s Mars-Neptune square on March 14. The third and final square between both of these heavenly bodies, it is important to cultivate a healthy balance between your logical minds and the spiritual calling that is guiding you forward. The sun will be joining Neptune in Pisces the following day, making it a wonderful time for resting, retreating and laying low. That said, if you can create more room in your schedule for downtime, do it and thank me later.

On March 16, charming Venus will also be entering its sign of rulership, Taurus. This is where it energetically thrives and brings us closer to our sensual delights. This transit is the epitome of the phrase “stop and smell the roses,” so I hope you enjoy a slow burn. Then again, with Mercury making its debut in assertive Aries on March 19, it will likely be a balance of Mercury in Aries speaking out of turn and Venus in Taurus indulging in the simplicity of it all. To be instantly gratified or not be instantly gratified, that is the question.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re living your best life this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Taurus

The possibilities are endless, and you’re seeing this firsthand this week, Taurus. This is especially true when considering the sun’s close proximity to Neptune in Pisces—via your 11th house of associations, future visions and sense of belonging in the world—on March 15. The universe is granting you access to your favorite pair of rose-colored glasses, so dream a little dream.

The best part? In addition to the moon entering Capricorn that same day, bringing you back to your earth element, your celestial ruler, Venus, will be making its official debut in your sign. Va va voom! Venus loves being in your sign… and let’s just say, all of the feelings are mutual. On top of looking the part and basking in your simple pleasures, you’re as sensual as ever under this luscious transit.

Scorpio

You’re gaining clarity on some ambiguous feelings you’ve been battling since Mars first entered Gemini last fall, which is always a plus, but there’s more. The sun (ruler of your 10th house of authority) will be joining forces with enchanting Neptune in Pisces via your fifth house of love, passion and pleasure on March 15. Reconnecting with your muse much?

If you’re not head over heels smitten over your someone special, then chances are you’re experimenting with your creativity and ethereal visions. This could be with words or poetry, especially with the moon entering Capricorn and your third house of communication. Venus will also be slipping into sensually driven Taurus, via your committed seventh house of compromise, agreements and significant others on March 16. Personal and professional partnerships take precedence under this transit, but in the best way possible.

Capricorn

If you can take some well-deserved downtime this week, you’ll surely benefit from it in the long run. After all, the moon will be slipping into your sleepy 12th house of rest and retreat at the start of the week, followed by the sun’s conjunction to dreamy Neptune on March 15. Your imagination is as vivid as ever under this enchanting synergy, so be sure to harness the magic wisely.

More importantly, with Venus making its dazzling debut in Taurus, and your fifth house of creativity, love and passion projects the following day, you will not only have the creative vision but also the sense of self-worth to take the lead, whether it be artistically or in terms of romance. Venus’ sextile to Saturn on March 17 encourages you to commit to a plan of action, specifically when in regards to your personal branding and creative endeavors.

