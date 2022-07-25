These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!

This week begins on an exciting note as Venus—planet of love and luxury—squares off with self-indulgent Jupiter on July 25, putting you in the mood to party all week long. You’re also in the right state of mind to fall madly and passionately in love, so lean into the posi vibes!

However, as talkative Mercury squares off with red-hot Mars on July 26, tensions are higher than ever. Remember to think before you speak, because not every fight is worth having. It’s time to put your own needs first and ignore the drama, as a new moon in Leo is scheduled for July 28 at 4:37 p.m. ET. This new moon will be heavy with pressure and it may be urging you to make a major change. After all, it’s taking place just a few days before rebellious Uranus joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, which is bringing every single last one of us into a different phase of the future. So much is changing at the moment, so let go of your need for total control. You can’t predict what’s bound to come next, so let the chips fall where they may!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re finding reasons to dance (even when it feels like the world is falling apart):

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Aries

You’re feeling right at home, Aries! You know that feeling of a warm blanket wrapped around you, a satisfying meal in your belly and a softly purring kitty sitting on your lap? This week, you’re chasing that feeling and you’re finding it in abundance. As Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 25, you’re starting off the week on a whole-hearted note. The universe wants to give you a sense of belonging, like you’re right where you’re meant to be. And if you don’t feel comfortable or something feels off, you have every right to make changes that are more suited to your needs. Give your heart what it wants, Aries.

Cancer

You’re revving the engine this week, Cancer. In fact, you’re on fire at the moment, especially when it comes to your career. I bet you never thought you would be able to find something you’re truly passionate about, and yet lately, you’re feeling much more inspired to succeed. As Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 25, it’s motivating you to continue working hard and following your professional instincts. Just because you work for a living doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be enjoying yourself. Right now, you have the ability to forge a career that’s truly reflective of the type of person you are. Go for the goal, Cancer.

Leo

Everyone knows Leos are cool. It’s basically an undisputed fact of astrology that Leos shine as bright as the sun, making them incredibly creative, expressive and passionate people. If you’re a Leo, this week is filled with potential, so take advantage of the opportunities coming your way. As the new moon in Leo on July 28 helps you tap into your inner power, you’re letting go of the past and embracing the beauty of your future. And as the Uranus-North Node conjunction on July 31 activates your 10th house of publicity, you’re showing the world what you’re made of. In fact, you might be on the verge of a major career glow-up!

