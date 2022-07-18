These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Because Of Leo Season

Scroll To See More Images

It wouldn’t be summer without a splash of drama every now and then, would it? As heat waves intensify and temperatures increase, so does the passion! If you’re craving some excitement, you’re in luck, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 18 to July 24.

However, before you can get to the good stuff, you might need to sort through the bad stuff first. And as Mercury—planet of communication—reaches an opposition with Pluto—planet of power struggles—you might find yourself entangled in someone else’s problems. If people are projecting onto you or sending you negativity, remember to protect your energy! Taking the high road may be the best move, but that doesn’t mean you should allow yourself to be a pushover. Take back what belongs to you, especially as the Cancer sun joins in on the opposition on July 19, encouraging you to defend yourself. Don’t let a hater drag you down!

Despite the pettiness, you’re also embracing some highly creative and romantic energy this week! As of July 19, chatty Mercury will enter confident and theatrical Leo, urging you to wear your heart on your sleeve and express yourself in a way that reflects what a bad ass you are. And once Leo season begins on July 22, it will be a time of fun, pleasure and indulgence! When the sun is in Leo, the sun is at its happiest because the sun also rules Leo. And when the sun is shining its brightest, so are we.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you have an endless list of possibilities to look forward to:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Aries

You might feel more energized and powerful this week, Aries. After all, the sun is entering fellow fire sign Leo on July 22, which is blessing you with supportive and inspirational energy. The sun is moving through your fifth house of creativity, passion, fun and of course, romance, which means you’re literally about to have the time of your life. Oh, and that’s not all! On July 23, Mercury—which is also moving through Leo—will form a trine with Jupiter in Aries, which is charging you with artistic energy. Set aside time for a creative outlet, because you won’t have to try very hard to create a masterpiece.

Cancer

You’re closing in on the final week of Cancer season, but there’s no reason to feel glum. After all, the sun is entering your second house of stability and self-worth on July 19, which will help you solidify some of the confidence you’ve built during Cancer season. It will also help you make more money, as the second house also rules over your finances! In fact, when Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter in your 10th house of career on July 23, you have the opportunity to increase the level of wealth and abundance around you. It’s a great time to negotiate a raise that reflects your performance!

Leo

It’s your time to shine, Leo. You’ve been waiting for this for the past 365 days and the moment has *finally* arrived—your solar return! On July 22 (at 1:52 p.m. ET, to be exact) the sun will enter your first house of the self, replenishing your level of confidence and self-love. You’re famous for knowing how awesome you are, which is why Leo season is a time that teaches everyone how to bold go where they’ve never gone before. And because you’re leading the charge, be prepared for people to remind you how loved, valued and admired you really are. You deserve it!

