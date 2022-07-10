These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Scroll To See More Images

Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak!

After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self. During this full moon, you might feel starkly aware of what you’ve had to sacrifice. However, thanks to the the influence from Pluto—planet of rebirth—you’re realizing that making hard decisions leads to even deeper source of wealth. On July 31, Venus—planet of love—will also form a trine with stabilizing Saturn, which will strengthen the foundations of your closest relationships. The more you give, the more you get.

However, as Venus squares off with gullible and illusive Neptune retrograde on July 14, there’s a good chance a fantasy is about to come undone. You may be realizing that something you once believed in couldn’t be further from the truth, and while that’s unsettling, it will also set you free. Don’t feelings of disappointment deter you from love, because on July 17, both Mercury—planet of communication—and the sun in Cancer will form a harmonious trine with Neptune, which is equally as empathetic as it is imaginative. Now’s the time to speak from the heart without beating around the bush!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why this week is looking pretty damn beautiful:

Taurus

This week, the cosmos are bringing you beautiful opportunities, but it’s up to you to take a chance on them! After all, a full moon in Capricorn is unlocking the key to the treasure chest of your ninth house of philosophy and adventure, urging you to let your curiosity lead the way. There’s so much to discover, so little time. And because this full moon will also form a trine with innovative Uranus in Taurus, it’s encouraging you to spread your wings and embrace your unique self. Do something, even if it means putting yourself out there and standing out from the crowd. Who cares about fitting in when you can be brilliant instead?

Cancer

This week, things are heating up! The sun is in Cancer, reminding you of your confidence and your innate self of self. You’re learning how to own your power, especially with a full moon in Capricorn shining a light on the secrets you’re finally ready to know. As this full moon highlights your seventh house of partnerships and relationships, your focus is being placed on the “other”; as in, the person you choose to have by your side. Is your partner meeting you in the middle? Are they supporting your growth? As this full moon forms a trine with insightful Uranus in your social 11th house, it may even introduce you to some new folks who could eventually become great friends!

Capricorn

This week, you’re the protagonist of the story. After all, this is when a full moon will rise in your zodiac sign, forcing you to acknowledge all the ways you’ve grown and evolved throughout this past year. Although this full moon may divulge some dark secrets and bring forth some intense emotions, you’re also in the process of overcoming so much of the pain that’s been holding you back. In fact, you’re ready to see how the difficult times have paved the way for strengthening truths, as your experiences have prepared you for something incredible; something that’s just about to begin.

