Despite Mercury Retrograde, These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have an Awesome Week—Here’s Why

Last week was pure chaos, thanks to the intense full moon in Cancer. Fortunately, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 9 to 15, proving that good things *can* happen.

If you’re struggling with your New Year’s resolutions, it’s due in large part to Mercury retrograde and Mars retrograde, but the cosmos is bringing everything back to speed slowly but surely. Don’t worry if you’ve been dealing with delays, writer’s block and/or petty misunderstandings, because you are most definitely not alone.

The week begins on a light-hearted note, as Venus will dance with Mars—her divine counterpart—while moving through through cutting-edge Aquarius. When transiting this fixed air sign, Venus—the planet of love, beauty, money and relationships—prioritizes freedom, independence social collaboration and electric foresight. Aquarius is a visionary, and though this Venusian transit tends to be more platonic than romantic, there is an opportunity for camaraderie, goal setting and general experimentation. Mars, on the other hand, continues to retrograde through curious Gemini, but its trine with Venus increases the likelihood of a spontaneous and eye-opening encounter with the past. This could be anything from reuniting with an old friend, or perhaps an ex co-worker with potential work opportunities for you to consider. As always, be discerning, but this can be fruitful.

The moon will enter meticulous Virgo on January 10, before meeting with freedom-loving Uranus in an insightful trine the following day. Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone on January 11, especially when it comes to your day-to-day routines, and health habits. Novelty could bring surprising benefits, and help remove stagnant energies. Highlight of the week? After nearly three months retrograde, go-getter Mars will finally station direct in the sign of the twins. Ready for action? Just wait until Mercury goes direct on January 18!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re getting the ball rolling this week:

Gemini

First, thing’s first, Gemini: if this Mars retrograde transit felt like an eternity, you’re in luck this week! Granted, you still have your celestial ruler, Mercury, back spinning through your eighth house of mergers and joint ventures, but the planet of energy and assertion will officially conclude its retrograde journey through your sign on January 12. That in itself gives you so much to look forward to this week, but it doesn’t end there.

Despite having the messenger planet reviewing and reassessing things, you have the upperhand in the sense that you’re gaining clarity, and reading between the lines. Whether personally or with regards to a contractual agreement, Mercury retrograde slows things down in order for you to see things from a different perspective. Also, while sashaying through Aquarius—your adventurous ninth house of expansion—Venus will dance with Mars in your sign this week, and present you with glimmering hope for the future.

Libra

Put your sparkling charms on display, Libra. After all, it’s not everyday your celestial ruler, Venus, transits through your sister-sign, Aquarius, let alone your expressive fifth house of love, passion and creativity. The best part? On January 9, your goddess ruler will dance with red-hot Mars—celestial ruler of your relationship sector—amidst its retrograde in Gemini, and your ninth house of adventure, publishing and self-promotion.

Posting that snazzy selfie? If you’re not indulging in flirtatious banter with someone at a distance from you, or perhaps reconnecting with your highschool sweetheart, this stimulating synergy could serve as a muse for your personal branding, and/or presence via social media. Luna will slip into Scorpio and your money sector on January 15, highlighting themes related to your finances and sense of self-worth.

Aquarius

When was the last time you basked in a little bit of downtime? Doing what you love doesn’t have to be less active than your usual M.O., but with Venus dazzling through your sign, you’re not only prone to being more persuasive, but also all the more indulgent. Venus will harmonize with Mars retrograde—via your fifth house of love, passion projects and self-expression—on January 9, which is the perfect opportunity to revisit a hobby from your past, if not partake in flirty texts with an ex.

Others of you might’ve been harnessing this past Mars retrograde in a creative way, but to each their own. The good news is, Mars will conclude its retro-journey through Gemini on January 12, which means if things have felt more stagnant than usual, the delays and confusion will come to an end sooner than later.

