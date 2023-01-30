These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling Successful This Week—Here’s Why Victory Belongs to Them

Scroll To See More Images

Count your lucky stars, because there will be no planetary retrogrades for the next three months. This is just one reason why three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 30 to February 5, but there’s always a catch. Aquarius season is placing emphasis on your social collaborations and inspiring you to bring your greatest vision to life. This makes detaching from your emotions and prioritizing what is considered logical becomes easier than usual. With that being said, you’ll want to be sure to maintain a healthy balance between your intellect and your emotions.

In the meantime, a Gemini moon will harmonize with the sun in Aquarius on January 31, galvanizing your brainstorming sessions. Whether personally or professionally, this breezy synergy is ideal for all forms of communication, specifically when surrounding your social networks and/or humanitarian efforts. Connecting feels like a no-brainer under this chatty trine, but if you’re looking for something that goes the distance, the moon’s connection to Saturn on February 1 will bring stability and grounding. This could be an aspiration for the future or a collaboration you’re interested in exploring—do your due diligence beforehand. On another note, with the moon slipping into sentimental Cancer, and forming an electric sextile to Uranus on February 2, you could receive psychic downloads when you least expect it, as the change-maker planet will intuitively nudge you in the process.

Sprucing up your humble abode, and creating more space for you to comfortably wander, is also quite auspicious during this time. Honor your sacred space, and change up the vibes if needed. The full moon in Leo on February 5 will show you that the less clutter in your life, the better! You’re going to want plenty of room for all of your blessings to manifest. Hint: check which astrological house belongs to 16 degrees of Leo in your birth chart, as this is where you’re experiencing a full-circle moment.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re at the top of your game this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

Get your schmoozing on! The sun may not be transiting through its “favorite” sign per say, but this doesn’t make your charisma any less sparkly. In fact, on top of having the sun energizing your 11th house of community affairs and future visions, your celestial ruler Mars is back to basics, doing what it does best and via your third house of immediate surroundings. Luna will join forces with Mars on January 30, followed by its harmonious trine to the sun the following day.

Your words mean business, and you’re also more receptive to the dynamic of your exchanges at this time. Are you ready for your close-up? The moon will reach its peak of fullness on February 5, bringing energy and emotional emphasis to your fifth house of celebration, passion projects and self-expression. Bask in the recognition and rewards you’re about to receive, because you are loved and admired. Otherwise, let your muse be your guide.

Leo

Get excited, Leo! You have a lot going on, so here’s how to make the most of it: first and foremost, you’re going to want to surround yourself with family, friends and peers. Being surrounded by the right kind of energy will make your week all more invigorating, and inspiring. See, in addition to the moon glimmering through Gemini—via your 11th house of community affairs—the sun (your celestial ruler) is also transiting through your seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others.

Keep in mind, while both of these heavenly bodies are in sync with one another—specifically on January 31—you will not only have the courage, but also the right words to get the job done, and well done at that! If you feel like relaxing and/or getting your beauty rest, wait for the moon to enter Cancer on February 1. After all, you’re going to need it, considering the full moon happening in your sign on February 5. What are you grateful for? Have you made it a point to celebrate your wins? The spotlight’s on you, but you know how to work it better than anyone.

Sagittarius

You’re taking the lead, and creating the life you’ve always dreamed of, Sagittarius. Whether personally or in terms of business, you have an array of opportunities that are lining up in your favor this week. For instance, the week begins with the moon entering your relationship sector, (Gemini) before making an inspiring trine to the sun in your communication sector. Again, this could be whatever you want it to be. You have the charisma and persuasive verbiage to get your point across.

Others of you could run into an old friend sporadically, if not an ex-co worker with a potential job opportunity. The more open and experimental you are with your day-to-day routine—especially on February 2, when the moon harmonizes with Uranus—the higher the chances of you seizing the day, and maximizing your potential. On February 5, Luna will reach its peak via the sign of Leo, bringing energy and emotional emphasis to your expansive ninth house of self-discovery, self-promotion and the unknown. Follow your heart, as you are embarking on a new journey.

