These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Falling in Love This Week—Here’s What’s Giving Them Butterflies

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29.

If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar hopes, and dreams.

The week begins with change-maker Uranus moving in direct motion—after spending half of the year retrograde in Taurus—which happened just in time for Aquarius season. So, if you’re feeling a strange surge of energy, be sure to find an outlet for it. Uranus can be a bit of a wildcard, so don’t be afraid to celebrate your eccentricities. After the moon enters dreamy Pisces on January 23, the sun will dance with Jupiter in an exhilarating sextile on January 24. If you’ve been contemplating whether to put yourself out there, or perhaps collaborate with a specific group of individuals, this dynamic synergy will not only increase your confidence levels, but also present you with an opportunity you can’t resist.

Speaking irresistible, on January 26, sensual Venus will slip into dreamy Pisces, where the goddess of love and beauty thrives. Lady Venus is thriving when swimming through the mystical depths of Pisces, and the same idealism and infatuation is reflected into our relationships, aesthetic and finances. The dark side of this energy makes it easier to become completely swept up by love and/or the fantasy of splurging on luxury items. By all means, bask in the Neptune high, but don’t get lost at sea. The week comes to a close with the sun making a breezy trine to Mars, while Mercury harmonizes with Uranus. To say the astrology of January 29 is energizing and productive would be an understatement.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s getting your *mojo* back this week:

Gemini

Got an exciting collaboration in the works? You’re taking the lead, and experimenting within your social networks. This is especially true on January 24 when the sun dances with Jupiter, via your 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom. Themes of media and publishing are likely, while others of you venture down the entrepreneurial route. Either way, don’t hesitate to stand in your power, and promote yourself as you should.

Speaking of promo, making a good impression on the world will be the least of your worries, as Venus will debut in Pisces bringing harmony, sweetness and abundance of your 10th house of authority, and reputation. The sun will also meet with Mars in your sign on January 29, which will not only inspire and motivate you, but also present you with the perfect opportunity to take a leap of faith.

Cancer

Post that snazzy selfie! Uranus is back to basics via your third house of communication, smartphones and immediate surroundings. Also, with the sun glimmering through Aquarius and your intimate eighth house of mergers, shared resources and joint ventures, chances are you’re taking a connection to the next level. Doesn’t have to be romantic if you don’t want it to be, but the opportunity to connect and collaborate is here.



If it’s career-related, the sun’s sextile to lucky Jupiter in your career sector on January 24 could bring forth a spontaneous opportunity, while others of you make a bold professional move. Crushing on someone at a distance? If you’re not missing your beau overseas, or purchasing a ticket to your annual yoga retreat, Venus’ debut in Pisces is bringing the magic. Flirty exchanges are still very likely, especially on January 29, but someone’s unconventional approach may catch you by surprise.

Aquarius

You’re on a new level, and it goes beyond the sun’s journey through your sign. Perhaps it’s a combination of your solar season, as well as your modern ruler, Uranus, finally direct. Either way, you’ll want to harness the momentum of this week’s astrology, and you can start with the sun’s sextile to lucky Jupiter on January 24. The more you’re willing to embrace your uniqueness, the more likely you are to thrive and succeed.

Btw, if there’s an opportunity to use your voice for the greater good, the floor is yours. Jupiter is, after all, the largest planet in the solar system, and your words are no exception. Also, with harmony-seeking Venus slipping into dreamy Pisces—your stability-seeking second house of values, finances and sense of security—on January 26, you will be blessed with a sweet pick-me-up, both in terms of finances as well as your self-confidence.

